Novak Djokovic on Monday set a new record in men’s and women’s tennis for total weeks spent on top of the world rankings. The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slams titles is starting his 378th week in pole position, edging ahead of Steffi Graf who was on top of the women’s rankings for 377 weeks in her career.

“It’s surreal in a way to be that many weeks world number one, to match Steffi Graf, who is one of the all-time greats of our sport, both men and women,” said Djokovic, whose first spell at the top began in July 2011 after his maiden Wimbledon triumph.

378 – @DjokerNole today marks the 378th week over his career as the world’s number one tennis player, breaking Steffi Graf’s mark of 377 in combined male and female records. The next best in male rankings is Roger Federer at 310. Rarified. pic.twitter.com/QKoEtl4HIr — OptaAce (@OptaAce) February 27, 2023

Djokovic has held the record for the most total weeks as the men’s world number one since march 2021. He first reached to the top of tennis rankings during his first Wimbledon title win in 2011.

After losing the No 1 spot last year, Djokovic recaptured the number one spot after clinching his 10th Australian Open in January.

With agencies inputs

