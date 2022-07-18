Maxime Cressy, Francisco Cerundolo move up ATP rankings after maiden titles
Argentine Francisco Cerundolo and American Maxime Cressy moved up the latest ATP rankings released Monday after winning their first titles at the weekend.
Argentine Francisco Cerundolo and American Maxime Cressy moved up the latest ATP rankings released Monday after winning their first titles at the weekend.
Cerundolo, 23, who broke into the Top 100 in February, now moves up nine places to a career-high 30 after winning in Bastad, Sweden.
France-born Cressy, 25, jumps eight places to 33rd after winning in Newport on Sunday.
The leaders remain unchanged with Russian Daniil Medvedev on top ahead of Germany's Alexander Zverev and Spaniard Rafael Nadal.
Rankings
1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7775 pts
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6850
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6165
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5045
5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4890
6. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4845
7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4770
8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3540
9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3445
10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185
11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3155
12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3025
13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2975
14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325
15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2280
16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2130
17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2055
18. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1740 (+1)
19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1623 (+1)
20. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 1615 (+1)
Selected:
30. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) (+9)
33. Maxime Cressy (USA) 1252 (+8)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sania Mirza pens heartfelt goodbye note after loss in Wimbledon mixed-doubles semis
Sania Mirza admitted that while ‘it wasn’t meant to be this time’, the Wimbledon Championship has been ‘nothing but spectacular’ for her.
Wimbledon 2022: Women's semi-finals see three new names in quest for maiden Slam
Three of the four women's semi-finalists at Wimbledon are into the last four of a major for the first time. The 'odd one out'? 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios moves into semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.