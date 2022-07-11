This is the fourth successive time Djokovic has clinched the title at SW19. This has made him the fourth men’s player - after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer - to achieve this feat.

Grand Slam win number 21 came for Novak Djokovic on Sunday, albeit after a few hiccups along the way. The Serbian defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a match that was intensely fought, but which Djokovic seemed to be in control of.

This is the fourth successive time Djokovic has clinched the title at SW19. This has made him the fourth men’s player - after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer - to achieve this feat. He is now just one short of Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam titles – which is the record among male players.

This was also Djokovic’s first tour-level win in three matches against Kyrgios. The Australian too was in his first final as he had never managed to progress beyond the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam. As is the norm with Kyrgios, there were frequent moments of absolute brilliance, but Djokovic was relentless after dropping the first set and his groundstrokes kept hammering away the pressure at Kyrgios.

The internet was filled with congratulatory messages for the Serbian tennis great after his Wimbledon victory. Here is how Twitter reacted after the final:

“He’s a bit of a god, I’m not gonna lie,” said Kyrgios after the match. “I thought I played well… It’s been an amazing couple of weeks for me personally."

As far as the game is concerned, the Australian could just convert one of the six break point opportunities in the match and he also made 33 unforced errors as opposed Djokovic’s 17.

“Nick, you’ll be back,” said Djokovic after the match. “Not just at Wimbledon, but in finals. I know it’s tough to find words of consolation after a tough loss like this, but you showed why you deserve to be one of the best players in the world, particularly on this surface.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.