Marketa Vondrousova was stunned after beating Ons Jabeur on Saturday to register a historic Wimbledon triumph. The injury-plagued Czech not only won her maiden Grand Slam title at the All England Club but also became the first unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era.

Vondrousova beat all the odds in the final on Centre Court as she emerged 6-4, 6-4 victorious over sixth seed Jabeur.

This was the 24-year-old’s first Grand Slam title at the second attempt. She had lost to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

“After everything I have been through, I had a cast last time, it’s amazing I can stand here and hold this trophy,” said Vondrousova, who missed Wimbledon in 2022 due to a wrist injury. “I don’t know how I’ve done it. Tennis is crazy.”

Vondrousova wins Wimbledon 2023: All top stats from final

Vondrousova is the third female player from the Czech Republic to win the Wimbledon title after Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova.

For someone who suffered a second wrist injury and missed the tournament last year, it was a sweet comeback.

“The comebacks are not easy. You never know what to expect,” she said. “I was hoping I could come back to this level and now I am here. It’s an amazing feeling.”

At 42 in the world rankings, Vondrousova was the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final. Serena Williams reached the final in 2018 while being ranked 181.

Her husband Stepan Simek didn’t even travel with her to England for Wimbledon and stayed back at home in Prague taking care of their cat Frankie. But for the final, he found a pet sitter and was present in the player’s box at the venue.

“It’s amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary,” said Vondrousova. “I think I’m going to have some beer. It’s been an exhausting few weeks.”

Vondrousova is also known for her tattoos and now that she has a Grand Slam, her coach Jan Mertl will also get inked.

“I made a bet with my coach. He said if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one also. So I think we’re going to go tomorrow!” Vondrousova revealed.