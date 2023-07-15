Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova shocked 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday to clinch the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles title.

For Vondrousova, who missed the 2022 edition at the All England Club due to surgery to the left wrist, it was the biggest victory of her career — her maiden Grand Slam win. Vondrousova had lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager. On Saturday as well, she was behind in each set but bounced back twice, first to collect the last four games of the first set and then the last three games of the second.

The victory over Jabeur made Vondrousova the first unseeded female player to win a title at Wimbledon.

Let’s take a look at the stats after the 2023 Wimbledon women’s final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova:

Vondrousova is the 59th women’s singles Grand Slam winner and 24th at Wimbledon

Vondrousova joins Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the only Czech women to win a Wimbledon title. She is her country’s first major champion since Barbora Krejcikova won Roland Garros in 2021

Vondrousova is the ninth unseeded Grand Slam champion and the first since Emma Raducanu at 2021 US Open. She is the first unseeded champion at Wimbledon ever!

Vondrousova is the first player to beat five seeds to win a major title since Barbora Krejcikova at 2021 French Open and the first at SW19 since Petra Kvitova won her first Wimbledon in 2011

Vondrousova had a poor 2-10 record on grass coming into the surface this season. Following a quarter-final run in Berlin and going all the way at Wimbledon, she has turned it around to make it an even 11-11.

Vondrousova now leads the head-to-head with Jabeur at 4-3. She has won all three of their meetings this year – at Australian Open, Indian Wells and now Wimbledon

Vondrousova entered the tournament at World No 42. She made it to World No 16 with the foray into the final and has moved to World No 10 with the title. Jabeur, meanwhile, remains at World No 6

Vondrousova is the 10th lowest ranked Grand Slam champion in the Open era. The lowest ranked champion at Wimbledon was Venus Williams in 2007

Jabeur has now lost three consecutive Grand Slam finals. The last player to go on this unwanted run was Simona Halep. Seven women have lost their first three-or-more Grand Slam finals and only three of them turned things around to win a major (Kim Clijsters, Chris Evert and Halep)