Maharashtra Open: Marin Cilic pulls out of tournament with knee injury
Marin Cilic pulled out of the Maharashtra Open tournament ahead of his quarter-final clash with Tallon Griekspoor, giving the Dutch player a walkover.
Pune: Maharashtra Open top seed Marin Cilic pulled out of the tournament on Thursday citing a knee injury. The Croatian had progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament in Pune and was slated to play Tallon Griekspoor in the last-eight clash.
In a brief statement released via the tournament organisers, he said, “Hey guys, very sorry that I couldn’t come out again today to compete. Today during the warm up I injured my knee and unfortunately it didn’t get better until I was about to go out on the court.”
“Thanks to the fans for the great support this week, it was fantastic. I’m looking forward to return to India in the future to compete over here again.”
World No 17 Cilic was pushed by Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena on Wednesday but won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the end at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.
Griekspoor will face Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals after the Russian beat Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided contest.
