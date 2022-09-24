Auto refresh feeds

Last week, Federer, who won 103 tour-level titles, announced that the Laver Cup will be the final tournament of his career.

The Swiss and Spaniard will take to court against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at The 02 Arena in London following the conclusion of Andy Murray’s singles match against Alex de Minaur.

Roger Federer and longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal will team up on Friday at the Laver Cup in what the former World No 1 confirmed would be his final tour-level match.

In the evening session, Team Europe’s Andy Murray and Team World’s Alex de Minaur are currently playing the first set in singles.

In the second, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece then defeated Team World’s Diego Schwartzman, 6-2, 6-1, in a match that was briefly interrupted by a protester who ran onto the court, sat down near the net and lit his right arm and the black court on fire.

If you're just joining in, Team Europe have taken a 2-0 lead over Team World. First, Casper Ruud outlasted Team World’s Jack Sock, 6-4, 5-7, (10-7) in single.

"I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight."

Federer says he told Nadal about retirement 10 days before the public announcement: "I wanted to let him know that I was maybe going to play doubles, so I was like 'If you can be there, it would be very special.'" 🥰🫶

Roger Federer has spoken plenty about his retirement this week. He told Rafael Nadal 10 days ago. Not surprised one bit that Nadal is here!

Accurate representation of the four Laver Cup editions (and this one so far)

Federer on what he will do after retirement: "Maybe work as a commentator from time to time, mentor juniors in 🇨🇭, go visiting tournaments to say thank you and goodbye." "I will keep playing tennis twice a week. And I will play exhibition matches too" 👍

I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight. pic.twitter.com/lmPWTNzjbn

Via @ReemAbulleil "Djokovic to Murray: The focus should be on the quality of your shots, because you have the better quality shots. Murray proceeds to hit a ridiculous lob and backhand smash combo the very next game en route to a break of serve." Then this happened https://t.co/7x5aWuyYW0

Preview: Roger Federer will bid farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and role as a statesman for tennis. He is scheduled to play a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview this week about his emotions when realising it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”

The Laver Cup, which is in its fifth edition, was founded by Federer’s management company and uses a format quite different from a standard tennis tournament. So a victory for him and Nadal would not mean advancing to another round.

Instead, Federer made clear that his surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his final official singles match — is in no shape to allow him to continue, and he will not compete beyond Friday.

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

