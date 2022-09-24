Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in the Swiss player's final match in the Laver Cup. AP
Preview: Roger Federer will bid farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and role as a statesman for tennis. He is scheduled to play a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview this week about his emotions when realising it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”
The Laver Cup, which is in its fifth edition, was founded by Federer’s management company and uses a format quite different from a standard tennis tournament. So a victory for him and Nadal would not mean advancing to another round.
Instead, Federer made clear that his surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his final official singles match — is in no shape to allow him to continue, and he will not compete beyond Friday.
