Laver Cup Live: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal team up for Swiss' farewell match

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Live: The legendary pairing take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the doubles match of Laver Cup.

FP Sports September 24, 2022 00:00:11 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Laver Cup Live: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal team up for Swiss' farewell match

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in the Swiss player's final match in the Laver Cup. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:41 (IST)

WORK. OF. ART.

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:33 (IST)

Roger Federer an hour ago on Twitter:

"I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight."

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:30 (IST)

What next for Roger Federer?

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:27 (IST)

Accurate representation of the four Laver Cup editions (and this one so far)

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:24 (IST)

Laver Cup 2022: Team Europe 2-0 Team World

If you're just joining in, Team Europe have taken a 2-0 lead over Team World. First, Casper Ruud outlasted Team World’s Jack Sock, 6-4, 5-7, (10-7) in single. 

In the second, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece then defeated Team World’s Diego Schwartzman, 6-2, 6-1, in a match that was briefly interrupted by a protester who ran onto the court, sat down near the net and lit his right arm and the black court on fire.

In the evening session, Team Europe’s Andy Murray and Team World’s Alex de Minaur are currently playing the first set in singles.

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:20 (IST)

Roger Federer has spoken plenty about his retirement this week. He told Rafael Nadal 10 days ago. Not surprised one bit that Nadal is here!

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:17 (IST)

The reception for Federer ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:07 (IST)

More from the Federer-Nadal practice session

Sept 24, 2022 - 00:05 (IST)

Video: Federer and Nadal practiced a little while ago

Sept 23, 2022 - 23:59 (IST)

Quick Preview

Roger Federer and longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal will team up on Friday at the Laver Cup in what the former World No 1 confirmed would be his final tour-level match.

The Swiss and Spaniard will take to court against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at The 02 Arena in London following the conclusion of Andy Murray’s singles match against Alex de Minaur.

Last week, Federer, who won 103 tour-level titles, announced that the Laver Cup will be the final tournament of his career. 

Preview: Roger Federer will bid farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and role as a statesman for tennis. He is scheduled to play a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview this week about his emotions when realising it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”

The Laver Cup, which is in its fifth edition, was founded by Federer’s management company and uses a format quite different from a standard tennis tournament. So a victory for him and Nadal would not mean advancing to another round.

Instead, Federer made clear that his surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his final official singles match — is in no shape to allow him to continue, and he will not compete beyond Friday.

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 24, 2022 00:00:11 IST

TAGS:

also read

Roger Federer says, 'want to play forever... (but) everybody has to leave the game' | Watch
Tennis

Roger Federer says, 'want to play forever... (but) everybody has to leave the game' | Watch

Roger Federer says it was difficult for him to call time on his career but he understood that multiple injury setbacks were an indication that he can't be playing forever

Roger Federer's final match will be in doubles, maybe alongside Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Roger Federer's final match will be in doubles, maybe alongside Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer revealed his last match would come on Day 1 of the Laver Cup in the doubles - potentially teaming up with Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer's 'quick warmup before gala', in a black tuxedo; watch video
Tennis

Roger Federer's 'quick warmup before gala', in a black tuxedo; watch video

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be action later tonight as the two will take court in doubles contest at Laver Cup.