Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have flourished throughout the past decade and more no matter the situation. Even when the stress was nearly unbearable, they consistently displayed their best game as they faced each other in the finals of the biggest tournaments in the world.

However, they were not totally prepared for the emotions they experienced on Friday. The farewell game of Federer in the Laver Cup saw the two tennis maestros pairing with each other on the same side of the net. However, the duo endured defeat against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Even after 40 intense, pressure-filled matches that they were up against each other during their illustrious careers, Nadal could not hold his tears while bidding adieu to his long-time rival.

Along with the entire planet, the frame featuring two great sportspersons sitting teary-eyed together for one last time, grabbed the attention of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Referring to the beautiful bonding between the rivals, he tweeted, “Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other? That is the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you’ve been able to do with your God-given talent. Nothing but respect for these two.”

Since being shared, Kohli’s tweet earned much attention from internet users. It has summoned more than 70,000 likes so far.

A person noted, “Talent never retires.” Another user made a special mention of Kohli’s relationship with Federer by sharing a photo of their meeting.

Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me❤️. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. pic.twitter.com/X2VRbaP0A0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

happiness and emotion for one of his greatest rivals.We will miss this beautiful rivalry & friendship as well.❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Pd0fFcL68C — ᎡϴᎽᎪᏞ ҒᏆᎡᎠϴႮՏ (@chalte_chalte1) September 24, 2022

After losing the match point, a visibly emotional Federer declared the end of a “perfect journey.”

It was an emotionally-charged evening right from the start. Standing ovations greeted Federer and Nadal as they made their entrance to the O 2 Arena’s 17,500-person capacity crowd. A tribute video featuring Nadal, Federer’s mother Lynette, and other participants was broadcast in the stadium during the first change of ends. Another one from the ‘Big Three,’ Novak Djokovic supported his two fierce rivals throughout the game while sitting on the team bench.

