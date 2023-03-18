Indian Wells 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden reach doubles final after beating Jack Sock and John Isner
This is the duo's third final this season. Earlier they lost the final at ATP 500 in Rotterdam and won the title at the AFP 250 in Doha
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden from Australia made it to the doubles final at the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.
The duo beat Americans Jack Sock and John Isner 7-6(6), 7-6(2) to reach the summit clash.
They will face Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neal Skupski in the final.
Saving all nine break points they faced, Bopanna and Ebden won in two tiebreaks in what was a match without a single break of serve.
This is their third final this season. Earlier they lost the final at ATP 500 in Rotterdam and won the title at the AFP 250 in Doha.
Ranked 15th in doubles, Bopanna had also reached the Australian Open mixed doubles final along with Sania Mirza, where they ended up losing to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos from Brazil.
Bopanna-Ebden started their campaign at Indian Wells with a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 win over David Vega Hernandez of Spain and Matos.
After receiving a walkover in the second round, where they were to play Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz, they won 6-7, 7-5 against Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
