Rohit Rajpal to remain India Davis Cup team captain till next year

Rohit Rajpal's tenure as India's Davis Cup captain will enter a fifth year next year.

FP Sports June 07, 2023 22:23:41 IST
Rohit Rajpal has been retained as India's Davis Cup captain until 2024. Image: AITA

Rohit Rajpal will continue as India’s non-playing Davis Cup captain the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said in a statement on Wednesday. Having been appointed in 2019, Rajpal’s contract with AITA has been extended until 2024.

AITA said the decision came after “careful consideration and evaluation of Rajpal’s successful tenure as captain”.

Since being appointed in November 2019, as a successor to Mahesh Bhupathi, India have won two ties and lost three under his guidance. The wins have come against Pakistan and Denmark while losing to Croatia, Finland and most recently to Norway.

“Rajpal’s wealth of experience, both as a former professional tennis player and as an esteemed coach, has been instrumental in shaping the Indian Davis Cup team into a formidable force in international tennis,” AITA said in a statement.

“His dedication to nurturing young talent and fostering a competitive spirit has been widely acknowledged and appreciated by players, officials, and fans alike.”

On the decision to retain Rajpal as captain, AITA president Anil Dhupar said, “We are delighted to extend Rohit Rajpal’s tenure as the captain of our esteemed Davis Cup team. His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset.

“We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming Davis Cup campaigns.”

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 22:23:41 IST

