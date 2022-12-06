International Tennis Federation (ITF), tennis’ global body, has announced the return of mixed team competition Hopman Cup for the 2023 season. The tournament will be played between 19-23 July, 2023 on clay in Nice, France.

Hopman Cup last featured on the tennis calendar in 2019.

Nice Lawn Tennis Club will host the international mixed team event from 2023 to 2027.

Founded in 1989, the event spent its first 30 years in Perth, Australia, and had its place set at the beginning of the tennis season.

Hopman Cup will stick to its original format featuring one male and one female player, with ties seeing one men’s singles match, one women’s singles match and a mixed doubles match.

Six teams will compete in the 2023 and 2024 editions, before expanding to eight teams from 2025 onwards. As hosts, France will field a team each year.

David Haggerty, ITF President, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Tennium and that the Hopman Cup will return in 2023. We are already looking forward to visiting the beautiful city of Nice next July.

“The Hopman Cup, as a unique mixed team event, has always enjoyed a special place in the hearts of tennis fans, and I am sure that spectators in Nice will relish the chance to see some of the world’s top men and women players on the same court. I would like to thank our event partners, Tennium, for helping us reintroduce the Hopman Cup to the tennis calendar, and we look forward to working together over the coming months and years.”

The move comes weeks after Tennis Australia announced the United Cup, a mixed team competition, will be played at the start of the calendar year. Other team competitions in Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and Laver Cup are already placed in the tennis calendar.

