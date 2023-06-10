Auto refresh feeds

It's level at 2-2 in the third and final set. Swiatek was already ahead 40-15 in the fourth game of this set, and it was a net fault from Muchova that handed Swiatek the game. All to play for in Paris.

Swiatek was 0-2 at one stage in the third set but she has bounced back to make it 3-2. That is some resillience and fightback from the athlete from Poland, as Muchova's forehand return ends up being long.

Muchova breaks once again! It's almost as though Swiatek has no chance in this game. Swiatek, in fact, has conceded quite a few costly errors in the last two sets. In this game, Swiatek hits her crosscourt forehand a bit wide and that's the defining moment of the game.

Swiatek serves. A couple of unforced errors from Muchova in this game. It's deuce with a backhand that goes long, and Swiatek later clinches the game after Muchova nets the forehand. Swiatek one game away from defending her title.

Game, set and match! It's heartbreak for Karolina Muchova as she goes down fighting every way possible. She gave it her best, but quite a few unforced errors and also how resilient Iga Swiatek was meant that the athlete from Poland emerged victorious. Swiatek beats Muchova with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 scoreline.

It's presentation time. Karolina Muchova receives the runners-up trophy from seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert. "I congratulate Iga Swiatek and her team on winning the title. I want to thank everyone, including the volunteers who have helped make this happen. I would like to thank each one of you (To the spectators). It would not have been possible without you guys. Lastly, to my team, thank you. Thank you to my coaches, parents and friends. I am going to come back stroinger. This is only the beginning."

Iga Swiatek comes up to the podium to collect the winners' trophy. "First of all, congrats to Karolina. I knew we were going to play a tough match. I hope we play many more finals. Congrats to your team as well. Thank you to my family. So many people came from Poland, I really feel the love. I know I have been saying that every year, basically this is my favourite place on tour. It's always a pleasure to come back. Thank you guys. I also want to thank my sponsors for supporting me, you guys (fans) for coming to cheer me on."

That's all we have for you from this exciting contest of tennis. Sunday will witness what should be another epic contest, when two-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 men's singles final. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match, until then it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: Poland’s Iga Swiatek will look to successfully defend her women’s singles title at the French Open when she faces Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in the 2023 Roland Garros final in Paris on Saturday.

In 2022, Swiatek had defeated USA’s Coco Gauff in straight sets to clinch her second French Open title, but Muchova poses a different challenge altogether.

This will be Swiatek’s third French Open final in the last four years, having won on both previous occasions.

Muchova, meanwhile, has not had an easy career so far, In 2021, the 26-year-old was sidelined for seven months due to an abdominal injury, and in the French Open last year, an ankle injury forced her to be taken off court in a wheelchair, ending her campaign in a horrific way.

A year later, Muchova stands with a chance of winning her first Grand Slam tournament, with her previous best in any Grand Slam tournament being a semi-final finish at the 2021 Australian Open.

Ahead of the summit clash, Muchova said that her doctors had once told her that she would not be able to take part in sport.

“Some doctors told me maybe you’ll not do sport anymore. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back,” Muchova said.

Swiatek might be the favourite heading into the final, but head-to-head wise, Muchova holds a 1-0 lead over the Polish player following their only meeting in the first round of the 2019 Prague Open. Muchova had emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.

