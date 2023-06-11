French Open 2023: How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud final clash in India?
Novak Djokovic stands on the brink of history in the French Open 2023 men's singles final. Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2023 and how to watch it in India
The men’s singles final between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Norway’s Casper Ruud on, Sunday will be curtains for French Open 2023. While the 36-year-old Serb is gunning for his third French Open title and 23rd Grand Slam victory, the 25-year-old Norwegian is still searching for his first Major win. On Sunday, Ruud will be featuring in his third Grand Slam final in five tournaments and second French Open final on the trot — he lost the French Open 2022 final to Rafael Nadal.
Both Djokovic and Ruud beat their opponents in the semi-finals with great quality and confidence; while the Serb defeated the world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz, the Norwegian beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets including a 6-0 to make the final.
Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2023 men’s singles final and how to watch it in India:
When will the French Open 2023 men’s singles final be played?
The final will be played at 6:30 pm IST, on Sunday, 11 June.
Where will the French Open 2023 men’s singles final take place?
The final will be played at Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.
Where to watch the French Open 2023 men’s singles final on TV in India?
In India, the men’s singles final will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network.
Where will the French Open 2023 men’s singles final be live-streamed in India?
Sony LIV will carry the French Open 2023 men’s singles final live streaming in India.
