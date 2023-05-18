Sports

French Open: Iga Swiatek's title defence on knife edge after injury in Rome

Iga Swiatek, the defending French Open champion, had to retire during her quarter-final against Elena Rybakina in Rome.

FP Sports May 18, 2023 17:47:16 IST
French Open: Iga Swiatek's title defence on knife edge after injury in Rome

Iga Swiatek suffered an injury during the second set against Elena Rybakina at the Italian Open in Rome. AP

Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, said she will know the extent of the injury she picked up at the Italian Open in the coming few days. The World No 1 suffered a thigh injury and was forced to retire in the quarter-final against Elena Rybakina.

At the point of the injury, the match was delicately poised at one set apiece and 2-2 in the decider when the two-time defending champion felt unable to continue.

Related Articles

French

French Open without Rafael Nadal would be 'brutal' for tennis: Roger Federer

French

French Open: Veterans Benoit Paire and Kristina Mladenovic handed wild cards into main draw

“We’re checking it (the injury),” tweeted the Polish star, who also won the French Open in 2020.

“During the second set I got a thigh injury. The diagnostic is in progress.

“More info in the following days. Will keep you updated.”

Swiatek, also the reigning US Open winner, had roared through the first set before Rybakina levelled the match in the second with her typical never-say-die attitude. The Kazakhstan player, who won Wimbledon last year, took the second set in a tie break.

The Polish player rushed to pick up a ball to her right during the tiebreak when she stumbled and came to a complete halt. She persevered to keep going but called it quits at 2-2 in the third.

Later Rybakina said, “I saw something happen in the tiebreak, on almost the last point but I didn’t know how serious it is. I saw that the first two games she started really aggressive so I understood that she couldn’t really move that much.”

Seventh seed Rybakina next faces former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 18, 2023 17:50:53 IST

TAGS:

also read

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from French Open because of foot hurt in robbery: Agent
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from French Open because of foot hurt in robbery: Agent

Nick Kyrgios will not play in French Open because of a cut foot sustained when a man allegedly stole his car at gunpoint.

French Open: Nick Kyrgios to miss tournament due to knee injury
Tennis

French Open: Nick Kyrgios to miss tournament due to knee injury

Nick Kyrgios has never flourished on the Roland-Garros clay reaching the third round on just two of the five times he has played there.

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek ease through, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner exit
Tennis

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek ease through, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner exit

Djokovic has reached the quarters in each of his previous 16 appearances in the Italian capital and he did it again, getting past Norrie to set up a clash with Holger Rune.