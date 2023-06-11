French Open Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to win third Roland Garros title, 23rd major

French Open 2023, Men's Singles Final: Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to win his third Roland Garros and 23rd major overall.

FP Sports June 11, 2023 22:25:22 IST
Auto refresh feeds
French Open Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to win third Roland Garros title, 23rd major

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Casper Ruud to win the French Open title at Roland Garros in Paris. AP

Highlights

21:58 (ist)

Novak Djokovic wins his third French Open, 23rd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win his third Roland Garros title and 23rd major overall. He goes past Rafael Nadal to become the man with most Grand Slam titles. In the overall list, he matches Serena Williams and is now one behind Margaret Court. Novak will also return to World No 1 tomorrow.
21:01 (ist)

Novak Djokovic wins the second set 6-3

Novak Djokovic wins the second set 6-3 and is now two sets to love up over Casper Ruud. He's now one set away from winning his 23rd Grand Slam. Casper Ruud did little wrong in the first and still lost. Now, he looks incredibly patchy and Djokovic is making the most of it.
20:11 (ist)

Novak Djokovic wins opening set 7-6

Novak Djokovic takes the opening set 7-6 in 81 minutes over Casper Ruud. The Norwegian was 4-1 up at one stage before seeing Djokovic win three games in a row despite looking physically drained. It keeps Djokovic's incredible record in tiebreaks going at the French Open this year. He's played six and won all of them.
17:59 (ist)

Djokovic vs Ruud head-to-head

Djokovic 4-0 Ruud: Djokovic has won all four of their meetings. Two have come at indoor hardcourts and two at outdoor clay events. Novak has won all four in straight sets with the latest coming at the ATP Finals last year in Turin. The last meeting on clay, however, was in Rome last year.
17:55 (ist)

What is Casper Ruud targeting?

In his third major final, Casper Ruud of Norway is bidding for his first Grand Slam title. He came up short against Rafael Nadal last year at the French Open and against Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. Third time lucky for Ruud?

The 24-year-old will remain fourth in the world even if he wins the title.
17:50 (ist)

What is Novak Djokovic targeting?

Primiarly? No 23. A win against Casper Ruud will give Novak Djokovic a record 23rd Grand Slam title. If it comes at French Open, the surface Rafael Nadal, on 22, made his own, it will be even more opportunistic. Playing his 34th major final, Djokovic would level Serena Williams (23) and go one behind Margaret Court (24) in the race for the most major titles. 

The title would also make Serbia's Djokovic the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.
17:32 (ist)

French Open Final Live

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open men's final between 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud who is seeking his first in third final appearance. It all gets underway in half an hour. Before the coin is spun and chair umpire calls 'play' we look at the two finalists up close.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 11, 2023 - 21:58 (IST)

Novak Djokovic wins his third French Open, 23rd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win his third Roland Garros title and 23rd major overall. He goes past Rafael Nadal to become the man with most Grand Slam titles. In the overall list, he matches Serena Williams and is now one behind Margaret Court. Novak will also return to World No 1 tomorrow.

June 11, 2023 - 22:28 (IST)

French Open Live

Novak Djokovic: "Thank you for the special atmosphere, special day and moment in my life with everyone here"

"It's not a coincidence that I've won my 23rd Grand Slam title here because it has been tough to win this one. Thank you everyone for presence throughout the tournament this year"

"Casper thank you for the nice words. You're one of the best persons on the tour. Players, coaches and everyone respect and love you and it's for a reason. I feel it was important to say first because in today's world valuing human values is important and you, your family have been incredibly nice to me"

"Sorry for the result today, not the way to win for you. Finals last year and this year. You've played 3 Grand Slam finals in the last 5. I wish you to win against everyone but me! If I lose early, you can win it. No problem!"

"Great to have Yannick Noah here for the 40th anniversary. I've watched your videos with great joy. What you bring to the people and it is great to have you here"

"My team, my family, my wife, my kids are here. I don't know what to say. I want to thank you first of all for patience. Behind closed doors, I was tourturing you. Thank you for being my rock and for believing in me."

"I want to thank the tournament, Amelie... everyone dreams of winning a Grand Slam. I am beyond fortunate to win 23 times Grand Slams. It is incredible feeling. I would like to use the moment to send a message to kids out there to go after your dreams. I am beyond grateful and blessed to be here. I had the power to create my own destiny. I want to send a message to youngsters, forget the past and create the future you want. Believe in it, go for it."

"I would like to thank Giroud, Mbappe, Ibra, Tom Brady for coming out and supporting. Incredible to have everyone here, the footballers for supporting me"

Signs off with a huge "SERBIA!"

June 11, 2023 - 22:15 (IST)

French Open Live

Casper Ruud: "Another day, another record for you. It is tough to explain what you do. You're an inspiration. Congrats to you, your family, team and everyone involved"

"Amelie (Mauresmo) you're pulling off a great tournament. Luckily the weather was clear and had great two weeks. Look forward to coming here next year"

"Thanks to everyone, the chair umpire, the ball kids, the volunteers. Thanks for putting all the effort in making this special for us"

"To my team, my father, mother, my girlfriend. Thanks to everyone for pushing me. Not just now today but throughout my life. We will work towards coming here and being in the final of Roland Garros once more"

"The crowd was incredible. Incredible support. This court is incredible to play on. It's always full and a joy to play in front of the French crowd. Gives me motivation to come here once again"

June 11, 2023 - 22:06 (IST)

French Open Live: Novak Djokovic wins 23rd Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal congratulates Novak Djokovic and says: "Many congrats on this amazing achievement. 23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!"

June 11, 2023 - 21:55 (IST)

Djokovic 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 Ruud (* denotes next server)

Djokovic serving for the match and the title. Starts by collecting two cheap points and goes 30-0 up. Another big serve and the short ball is rocked away for a forehand winner. Three match points. One saved. It was a short ball, everyone waited for him to spank it for a forehand winner. But it is sent wide. Two more chances. This one is converted! Ruud sends the forehand long and Djokovic goes down in a heap to win the Roland Garros title

June 11, 2023 - 21:49 (IST)

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-3, 6-5 Ruud (* denotes next server)

Djokovic pings the extreme edge of the baseline with a backhand winner and it is 0-15. Ruud tries to do much of the same but he misses. 0-30 and the finish line is in sight. Definitely is now as Djokovic rocks a massive forehand winner to bring up three break points. BREAK! Tense exchange at the back between the two and the short ball is converted into a backhand winner and Djokovic will now come back to serve for the title!

June 11, 2023 - 21:46 (IST)

Djokovic 7-6, 6-3, 5-5 *Ruud (* denotes next server)

Djokovic with a thumping forehand cross court winner to hold at love. Ruud shakes his head in disbelief and you can't fault him for it. Novak has been ruthless since the first set

June 11, 2023 - 21:38 (IST)

Djokovic 7-6, 6-3, 4-4 *Ruud (* denotes next server)

The crowd getting involved now as Djokovic serves at 3-4 in the third set. The crowd prevents Djokovic from serving as they go up in numbers and make plenty of numbers. Ruud, seemingly pumped by this gesture, races to a 0-30 lead. Djokovic then gets the luck of the net as the ball trickles over. When it's not your day.... And Novak follows it up with a 198kmph ace down the T. The window appears and the window shuts. Djokovic with a smart angled drive volley to force Ruud into going for plenty and the forehand is well wide. Oof. Time violation warning for Novak Djokovic as he bounces the ball repeatedly before serving. The crowd interrupts and adds to the drama. After taking plenty of time, Djokovic bullets a 178kmph serve down the T which is unreturnable. "Don't poke the bear," says the commentator. Rightly.

June 11, 2023 - 21:21 (IST)

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-3, 3-2 Ruud (* denotes next server)

Ruud reaches 40-15 and has a chance for a comfortable hold. But it is quickly thwarted by Djokovic who forces a backhand mistake and then Novak romps a winner of his own to bring it to deuce. Ruud follows it up with a deep serve and a forehand winner down the line. A 189kmph ace, his third of the match, gets the hold.

June 11, 2023 - 21:18 (IST)

French Open Live

Celebrity watch spots actor Jake Gyllenhaal and former boxer Mike Tyson in attendance on Court Philippe Chatrier

Load More

French Open Final: Novak Djokovic created history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open triumph.

The 36-year-old Serb brushed off an early wobble to defeat Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 and snap the tie of 22 Slams he shared with career-long rival Rafael Nadal.

He went level with Serena Williams in the list of most Grand Slam titles and is now one behind Margaret Court, although that came in the amateur era.

French Open Final Preview: Novak Djokovic is just one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title. That will be one more than Rafael Nadal – sitting out with a hip injury.

Standing in Djokovic’s path is Casper Ruud who is in the Championship match for a second year running.

It is the Djokovic’s 34th major title match and Ruud’s third – who also made the final of the US Open last year.

For Djokovic, No 23 will put him in illustrious company. The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

Djokovic’s Slam tally has seen him win 10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, three US Opens and two French Opens (in 2016 and 2021).

A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, 36-year-old from Serbia, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Over on the other side of the net, Ruud is a 24-year-old from Norway who is bidding for his first major title. Last season, he was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open and to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 11, 2023 22:31:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' fans who 'love to boo everything'
Tennis

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' fans who 'love to boo everything'

Novak Djokovic, 36, a polarising figure in tennis, gave spectators a sarcastic round of applause and a thumbs-up.

Novak Djokovic dons mysterious Iron Man-like chip on chest: What is it and how does it help?
Tennis

Novak Djokovic dons mysterious Iron Man-like chip on chest: What is it and how does it help?

Novak Djokovic has long held controversial medicinal beliefs and raised eyebrows yet again at the French Open with a chip on his chest.

French Open 2023: Djokovic eases into third round amid Kosovo controversy; Alcaraz sets up Shapovalov clash
Tennis

French Open 2023: Djokovic eases into third round amid Kosovo controversy; Alcaraz sets up Shapovalov clash

Noval Djokovic defeated Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, while Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second-set blip to blow away Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round of French Open 2023.