French Open Live

Novak Djokovic: "Thank you for the special atmosphere, special day and moment in my life with everyone here"

"It's not a coincidence that I've won my 23rd Grand Slam title here because it has been tough to win this one. Thank you everyone for presence throughout the tournament this year"

"Casper thank you for the nice words. You're one of the best persons on the tour. Players, coaches and everyone respect and love you and it's for a reason. I feel it was important to say first because in today's world valuing human values is important and you, your family have been incredibly nice to me"

"Sorry for the result today, not the way to win for you. Finals last year and this year. You've played 3 Grand Slam finals in the last 5. I wish you to win against everyone but me! If I lose early, you can win it. No problem!"

"Great to have Yannick Noah here for the 40th anniversary. I've watched your videos with great joy. What you bring to the people and it is great to have you here"

"My team, my family, my wife, my kids are here. I don't know what to say. I want to thank you first of all for patience. Behind closed doors, I was tourturing you. Thank you for being my rock and for believing in me."

"I want to thank the tournament, Amelie... everyone dreams of winning a Grand Slam. I am beyond fortunate to win 23 times Grand Slams. It is incredible feeling. I would like to use the moment to send a message to kids out there to go after your dreams. I am beyond grateful and blessed to be here. I had the power to create my own destiny. I want to send a message to youngsters, forget the past and create the future you want. Believe in it, go for it."

"I would like to thank Giroud, Mbappe, Ibra, Tom Brady for coming out and supporting. Incredible to have everyone here, the footballers for supporting me"

Signs off with a huge "SERBIA!"