Rafael Nadal congratulated Novak Djokovic on “amazing achievement” in winning a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title on Sunday. The Serb went past Nadal, on 22 major titles, who is out until the end of the year with a hip injury.

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it Enjoy it with your family and team!” tweeted Nadal who has won the French Open a record 14 times.

The Serb defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets for a third French Open title to break the all-time record.

Djokovic now stands ahead of Nadal, ahead of Roger Federer – both part of the ‘Big 3’ – and ahead of every man.

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

The 36-year-old had earlier won the French Open in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major event. He won his very first at the 2008 Australian Open and now possesses a total of 10 trophies from Melbourne, seven from Wimbledon and three from the US Open.

With the win, Djokovic is once again halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam – winning all four majors in one season – something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic had come close to achieving it in 2021 when he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon but was denied by Daniil Medvedev at the US Open final.

As for Nadal, he faces a long road back to recovery having decided to skip the French Open for the first time since 2004. He underwent a procedure last week and is expected to return to tour next year – which he’s claimed could be the last of his storied career.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.