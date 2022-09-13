After the defeat against Alcaraz, Tiafoe was moved to tears while thanking the home crowd for their constant support throughout US Open

Frances Tiafoe had a superb run at the US Open 2022. After Andy Roddick in 2006, Tiafoe was the first American to reach the US Open semifinals. However, in the semi-final, Tiafoe had to give in to the sheer determination of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who went on to win his maiden Grand Slam and jumped to World No 1 ranking.

Tiafoe, the 24-year-old Hyattsville native, was seeking to become the first Black American man to reach a major final after MaliVai Washington at Wimbledon in 1996.

After the defeat, Tiafoe was moved to tears and thanked the crowd for their constant support throughout the competition. He’s penned a long, heartfelt note on Instagram.

In the post, Tiafoe paid his gratitude to the individuals who have been by his side during his tennis career. He also acknowledged that the previous fortnight at the Flushing Meadows were “the best two weeks” of his life.

“A DMV kid coming from such humble beginnings to then rocking the biggest stadium in our game means the world to me,” the tennis star said in his post.

Going home with nothing even after coming so close to the title unsurprisingly disheartened the American. But he vowed that he still had more to give.

“I got so much more to give to this game. Can’t wait for y’all to enjoy the ride with me.”

After the breathtaking semi-final, Tiafoe met former US First Lady Michelle Obama who was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. During the post-match conversation, Tiafoe revealed that meeting Obama was one of the “best parts” of the tournament for him.

.@FTiafoe, I’m so proud of you! You were an amazing force on the court. I have a feeling we’ll all be watching you dominate in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/CtOjfwT3U8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 12, 2022

Obama shared the special moment with Tiafoe on her Twitter account. The caption reads, “I’m so proud of you! You were an amazing force on the court. I have a feeling we’ll all be watching you dominate in the years to come.”

