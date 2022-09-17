Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic won their singles rubbers in giving Norway a 2-0 lead over India in the Davis Cup tie being played in Lillehammer.

Lillehammer (Norway): World No 2 Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic won their singles matches at the expense of Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan, giving Norway a 2-0 lead after first day’s play in the World Group I Davis Cup tie on Friday.

Ruud, who finished runner-up at the US Open after going down to Carlos Alcaraz, turned up for national duty four days later and did the job for his team. He beat the 335th ranked Indian 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and two minutes.

After being outplayed in the first set, Prajnesh lifted his game in the second to make Ruud’s task tougher. While the Indian failed to get a break point, his more accomplished opponent converted three out of the five opportunities he got.

In the second singles, Durasovic needed 77 minutes to beat Ramanathan 6-1, 6-4. The 325th ranked Norwegian player blitzed past error-prone Ramanathan in the first set.

In the second set, Ramanathan was broken in the third game as his volleys lacked the punch needed to bother Durasovic. Even as Ramanathan stayed in the match with rallies getting longer, the result seemed inevitable with the highest-ranked Indian player struggling to make a dent on the return of serve.

To make things even more challenging, Durasovic served well producing 12 aces throughout the contest – including on match point.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will take on Ruud and Durasovic in the crucial doubles rubber on Saturday.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.