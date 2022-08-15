Cincinnati Masters: Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu opening round match pushed back to Tuesday
Serena Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu in the opening round clash of the Cincinnati Masters but the match has been moved from Monday to Tuesday.
Mason (Ohio): Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open or the Cincinnati Masters has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.”
Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.
Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
