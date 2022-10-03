Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal created Spanish tennis history on Monday as the first duo from their country to be ranked 1st and 2nd in the ATP rankings. It is also the first time in 22 years that two players from the same country are at the top of the rankings. USA’s Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras were the last such players in August 2000.

Alcaraz has held onto his world No 1 ranking and this will be his fourth week as the top player in the world while Nadal makes a return to top-2 for the first time since May 2021. Nadal jumped from third to second as a result of former world No 2 Casper Ruud’s defeat to Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open last Friday.

Alcaraz reached the top of the rankings after winning the first Grand Slam of his career at the US Open in September, also becoming the youngest No.1 of all time at the age of 19 years, four months and six days.

ATP rankings: Top 10

Carlos Alcaraz (6,740 points) Rafael Nadal (5,810 points) Casper Ruud (5,810 points) Daniil Medvedev (5,065 points) Alexander Zverev (5,040 points) Stefanos Tsitsipas (4,810 points) Novak Djokovic (3,820 points) Cameron Norrie (3,445 points) Andrey Rublev (3,345 points) Hubert Hurkacz (3,175 points)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.