Bengaluru: Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg had to walk away from a felicitation ceremony kept to honour him in Bengaluru after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ran two hours late on Tuesday.

The programme was initially scheduled for 9:30 AM and was later moved to 10:15 AM to accomodate Bommai’s schedule. He was due to honour 11-time Grand Slam winner who is in India for ATP Challenger tournaments with his son Leo. The ceremony was also slated to honour India legend Vijay Amritraj.

With Leo taking court at 11 AM for his first round match against Yu Hsiou Hsu, Bjorn Borg decided to head to the courts to watch his son play instead.

“The Chief Minister was delayed due to some of his other commitments,” said an official from the organising committee to Deccan Herald. “We did inform him (CM) that Borg would be watching his son play and would not be able to be present for the felicitation. But CM was very sportive about the whole situation and decided to still come to the courts and watch some action.”

Bommai arrived at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) stadium at 11:15 AM. He then watched Leo’s match for about 20 minutes before leaving. The ceremony to honour Borg was called off later.

“Both of them will be felicitated at the chief minister’s office tomorrow or the day after,” Sunil Yajaman, joint secretary of KSLTA, told BBC Hindi.

