BJK Cup 2022 Finals: Iga Swiatek's Poland take on USA and Czech Republic
Title-holders Russia will miss out as they are barred from competing in ITF competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.
Paris: Iga Swiatek's Poland will face the United States and the Czech Republic in Group D of the Billie Jean King Cup finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced Friday.
Title-holders Russia will miss out as they are barred from competing in ITF competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.
World number one Swiatek's side have been drawn in Group D for the 12-team finals in Glasgow from November 8-13.
Switzerland, runners-up to Russia in the last edition, have been drawn against Canada and Italy in Group A.
Seven-time winners Australia will play Belgium and Slovakia in Group B, with Spain, Kazakhstan and hosts Great Britain facing off in Group C.
Group A: Switzerland, Canada, Italy
Group B: Australia, Slovakia, Belgium
Group C: Spain, Kazakhstan, Great Britain
Group D: Czech Republic, United States, Poland
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: 'Brick wall' Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray eye third round
On Day 3 of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic faces Thanasi Kokkinakis, Andy Murray puts his unbeaten record against John Isner on the line
Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams exits in first round, Rafael Nadal made to dig deep
On Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams was bundled out in the first round while Rafael Nadal saw his half of the draw open up further.
Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returns as Rafael Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
Main focus on Day 2 at Wimbledon will be on Serena Williams, who faces unseeded Harmony Tan in her first singles match since an injury forced her to withdraw last year.