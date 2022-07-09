Title-holders Russia will miss out as they are barred from competing in ITF competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Paris: Iga Swiatek's Poland will face the United States and the Czech Republic in Group D of the Billie Jean King Cup finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced Friday.

Title-holders Russia will miss out as they are barred from competing in ITF competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

World number one Swiatek's side have been drawn in Group D for the 12-team finals in Glasgow from November 8-13.

Switzerland, runners-up to Russia in the last edition, have been drawn against Canada and Italy in Group A.

Seven-time winners Australia will play Belgium and Slovakia in Group B, with Spain, Kazakhstan and hosts Great Britain facing off in Group C.

Group A: Switzerland, Canada, Italy

Group B: Australia, Slovakia, Belgium

Group C: Spain, Kazakhstan, Great Britain

Group D: Czech Republic, United States, Poland

