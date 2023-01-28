Auto refresh feeds

Rybakina had three set points and she won the first set 6-4. There was a rally on the first point but Sabalenka's backhand failed her. Something same followed and Rybakina closed the set. Clam celebration from the Kazakh.

Tanuj Lakhina reports from Melbourne: Elena Rybakina takes the opening set 6-4 as Aryna Sabalenka sends the serve return into the net. This is the first set the Belarusian has dropped this year. The big difference in that first set? Rybakina won 75% points on the second serve, Sabalenka won just 33%

Sabalenka serving for the set, hit an ace and took three set points. Wrapped up the second set 6-3 with another ace.

Tanuj Lakhina reports from Melbourne: Aryna Sabalenka takes the second set 6-3 and forces a decider! She closes the set out with back-to-back aces and has thundered her way into this match after looking clueless at one point. Converts her third set point opportunity there

She beats Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her first Grand Slam title in her first major final.

Tanuj Lakhina reports from Melbourne: Aryna Sabalenka does it the hard way in the end but that has been the theme of this match. She converts a fourth match point, while saving a break point, to become the 2023 Australian Open champion. Credit to her for holding on and not buckling under pressure even if one of those match points was wasted with a double fault. What a show from both these women and has been an incredible contest!

"I want to say a big thank you to my team for the great job we have done; to my family, coach and president of the Kazakhstan Federation, thank you so much for the support."

"First I would like to congratulate Aryna on the title and a great start to the season. I know how hard you have worked for that and your team. Good luck for the rest of the season and hopefully we are going to have many more battles," runner-up Elena Rybakina said at the presentation ceremony.

Rybakina held her serve and now Sabalenka will have the biggest service game of her life.

She beats Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her first Grand Slam title in her first major final.

Tanuj Lakhina reports from Melbourne: Aryna Sabalenka does it the hard way in the end but that has been the theme of this match. She converts a fourth match point, while saving a break point, to become the 2023 Australian Open champion. Credit to her for holding on and not buckling under pressure even if one of those match points was wasted with a double fault. What a show from both these women and has been an incredible contest!

Tanuj Lakhina reports from Melbourne: The stage is set for Aryna Sabalenka to be crowned as the new Australian Open champion

Elena Rybakina picks up the runner up trophy from Billie Jean King

Having come short three times at Grand Slams with a semifinal finish, Aryna Sabalenka goes all the way in her first final. Gets the Australian Open title from Billie Jean King and acknowledges it is an honour for her

"I want to say a big thank you to my team for the great job we have done; to my family, coach and president of the Kazakhstan Federation, thank you so much for the support."

"First I would like to congratulate Aryna on the title and a great start to the season. I know how hard you have worked for that and your team. Good luck for the rest of the season and hopefully we are going to have many more battles," runner-up Elena Rybakina said at the presentation ceremony.

"Thank you for an amazing atmosphere. It was enjoyable to play in front of you. Thanks to my team - the craziest team on tour. We’ve been through a lot of downs last year. We worked so hard and you guys deserve this trophy."

“I want to congratulate Elena for an incredible two weeks. You are such a great player. I hope we have many more battles and hopefully in finals of Grand Slams. Congratulations to your team.

"It's such an inspiration to receive this trophy from you [Billie Jean King]. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our support. I couldn’t be more thankful.

What a game it was and it ended with Aryna Sabalenka winning her maiden Slam. That brings our coverage to an end. Thanks for joining us today. Tomorrow we will bring Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas final live. See you!

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final preview: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will meet on Saturday in an Australian Open final which promises to be an exhibition of powerful hitting and big serving.

Belarusian fifth seed Sabalenka is regarded as a slight favourite, although it is Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina who has the experience of having already won a Grand Slam.

The 23-year-old won Wimbledon last year and acknowledges that her serve is her “weapon”. If that fires under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, Sabalenka could be in trouble.

Rybakina has sent down 45 aces in reaching the decider at Melbourne Park, easily more than anyone else in the women’s draw.

“It’s going to be a tough battle,” Rybakina said after defeating two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals, having disposed of top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

Rybakina will be roared on from the sidelines by her sister and parents, who were not court-side when she triumphed at Wimbledon last year.

She is taking extra inspiration from their presence.

“It’s the first time they’re all together here. I’m super happy that we can spend evenings together and they can watch me live,” she said.

The 24-year-old Sabalenka is one win away from a breakthrough first Grand Slam crown and is in exceptional form.

She has won all 10 matches she has contested this season and has not dropped a set in 2023, her power game overwhelming opponents.

She is more brutal than Rybakina, her muscles generating spin and driving the ball through the court.

It is a trait Sabalenka has always possessed, but it was often stymied by her fractious nerves. But not this year.

Sabalenka has turned it around by working tirelessly last year with her coaches, a sports psychologist and a biomechanical specialist.

“I was trying to do less screaming after some bad points or some errors,” Sabalenka said. “I was just trying to hold myself, stay calm, just think about the next point.

“I’m still screaming ‘C’mon!’ and all that stuff, just less negative emotions.”

But Rybakina’s coach Stefano Vukov believes her run to the title at Wimbledon will give her the edge on Saturday.

“I think experience is a big factor. Once you go through the rollercoaster ride once, you know what to expect, more or less, emotionally,” Vukov said.

“I think Aryna is an extremely powerful player, great forehand,” he added.

“Can have a great serving day, can have a bad serving day, something we will try to capitalise on tomorrow.

“I think who serves well tomorrow goes through. That’s my feeling.”

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.