Melbourne: Indian tennis appeared to be one big happy family at Melbourne Park on Saturday with N Sriram Balaji-Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Manas Dhamne picking up milestone wins at the 2023 Australian Open. Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna, too, progressed in the mixed doubles while Aryan Shah bowed out.

For long, Indian tennis has been guilty of in-fighting, politics, and drama. The controversies, backstabbing, and selfishness led to groupism. The results, too, have been inconsistent at best with Bopanna, largely, carrying the mantle at major tournaments.

Things are changing with Indian tennis pros giving back to their fellow players. Bopanna initiated “Doubles Dream of India” to aid others with physios and coaches. Mirza trained with Ankita Raina in Dubai to give her tips and suggestions. The animosity appears to be a thing of the past.



The entire contingent at the Australian Open works in a pack. Eating together, cheering each other on, and feeding off the energy.

Bopanna, Indian juniors, coaches, and family took their seats on Court 7 right after a practice session while Mirza stood on one side of the court – watching, cheering, and applauding. There was genuine bonhomie on display, and it egged the Grand Slam debutants Balaji-Jeevan.

And they needed it with the last-minute alternates beating fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes.

The win comes with a set of milestones and records for Grand Slam debutants Balaji-Jeevan. Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, with respective partners, were the last Indians to make the men’s doubles second round in a major at the 2022 French Open.

More remarkably, they’re the first all-Indian pairing at this stage of a major since 2018 Wimbledon when Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan reached the second round.

In boys singles, 15 year old Manas Dhamne beats Australia’s Jeremy Zhang 6-3, 6-3 to move into the #AusOpen second round pic.twitter.com/HYlKcVJfdC — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) January 21, 2023



Also achieving a milestone win on the day was Dhamne, in boy’s singles, over on Court 13. The 15-year-old, who has already played at the ATP level in Pune, beat local hope Jeremy Zhang 6-3, 6-3 showcasing gritty tennis.

Bopanna and Mirza win 7-5, 6-3 vs Fourlis/Saville and then bring on their kids on the court to enjoy with. Quite a crowd on Court 7. A woman says, “@MirzaSania na hoti toh hum yaha baithe nahi hote!” pic.twitter.com/quauBOeSRR — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) January 21, 2023



Later on Court 7, Mirza-Bopanna were far too good for Australian team Luke Saville and Jamiee Fourlis, winning 7-5, 6-3. The boisterous crowd roared after every point that the Indians won as the large Indian diaspora came out in numbers for the contest.

The team effort was there to see here also with Nedunchezhiyan, Balaji, and families occupying the seats. When all was done and dusted, Tridha joined father Bopanna and Mirza brought on son Izhaan in celebrations.

Mirza will now shift attention to women’s doubles second round, alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, where they face Alison van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina on Sunday.

The only disappointment on the day came with Aryan Shah losing his Grand Slam debut match, in boy’s singles, in straight sets.

Jeevan-Nedunchezhiyan cause an upset



With a group donning chequered Croatian flag T-shirts and irregular yells of ‘USA! USA!’ thrown in by others, the support was significantly in favour of Dodig and Krajicek. The Indians, however, were able to bring the neutrals into their corner with Nedunchezhiyan playing a key role in getting them pumped.

The 34-year-old Nedunchezhiyan hit gorgeous lobs time and again and after one such shot in the third set, he urged the crowd to raise the roof and they dutifully obliged.

Not to be outdone in the highlights reel, Balaji was delightful at the net and used the wrist to perfection with well-placed deft volleys.

The Indian pairing, coming off a runners-up spot at the Maharashtra Open in Pune, were able to arrest the tide established during the second set. The American-Croatian team, who had been serving splendidly throughout the match, had a drop in first serves during the third and were made to pay for it.

At 3-3 in the third set, Krajicek – missed his first serve each time – and it allowed Nedunchezhiyan to weave his magic. On the deuce court, at 30-30, he hit a lob winner and on break point, he had Dodig back-peddling with a lob. The desperate return sat up perfectly for Balaji to put away for a break.

Not overawed by the occasion, Balaji stepped up and closed the match out to love with ruthlessness.

They will now face the French team of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the second round.

