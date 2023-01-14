The Australian Open, the first major tennis tournament of the year, gets underway at Melbourne Park on 16 January (Monday). Rafael Nadal is the defending champion on the men’s side while there is no reigning champion present among the women after Ashleigh Barty announced her surprise retirement mid-way through the 2022 season.

As the cavalry moves Down Under, we look at the talking points going into the Grand Slam, from Novak Djokovic’s return after a dramatic deportation last year; Nadal’s form and quest to find someone who can stop Iga Swiatek.

Djokovic is back with a title in tow

Immediately after Djokovic won the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin in November, his mind went right back to the start of the year. He was unable to compete at Melbourne Park after being deported for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. That defined his season and wasn’t just limited to the Australian Open as he was forced to miss the North American hardcourt swing and the US Open.

“It feels deeply satisfying and, at the same time, huge relief, because of the circumstances that I have been through this year — situations earlier this year, of course, with Australia. … That had an effect, obviously, on my start of the year,” the 35-year-old said. “For the first several months, I was trying to find that balance, game-wise but also mentally, in order to be able to come back to the court and find that tennis level that I need.”

He returns, then, without being immunised against the coronavirus. The change in status was due to government decisions to remove any vaccination requirements for foreign visitors and his visa ban being revoked. With that, he’s back at a tournament he’s dominated and won nine times – including the last three he played.

So far, the reception has been full of warmth for the World No 5. He won the tune-up event in Adelaide but picked up an injury on the way and had to stop a practice session this week. Is it cause for alarm; it will only become evident once he starts accumulating matches.

Is Nadal losing grip at the end?

With his long-time rival (Roger Federer) retiring last year, Nadal doesn’t look too far behind. Injuries have started to pile up and age is playing a factor too. At least in 2022, he was racking up wins. The Spaniard came from behind to win the Australian Open in herculean fashion and then bagged the French Open as he does to take his tally of major titles to 22. All this despite being getting daily injections and what he called a “zombie foot.”

As the year progressed, the injuries started to become too hard to ignore. The 36-year-old needed time off to recover after Indian Wells; pulled out of the Wimbledon semi-final and suffered his earliest exit at the US Open since 2016.

Coming into this year, he played the mixed-team United Cup and lost both his matches – against Alex de Minaur and Cameron Norrie — to reach a sorry stat: six defeats in last seven matches.

With a tough start against Jack Draper and less than kind draw, one can’t help wondering if an early exit is in the offing here too.

Who can stop Swiatek?

Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favourite in the absence of now-retired Barty. The World No 1 has the ruthlessness to thrash opponents and do it with utter ease. She had a brilliant 2022 winning the French and US Opens and going on a 33-match winning-streak.

The start to this year has been murky. She got underway brilliantly at the United Cup before being swept aside by Jessica Pegula and pulled out of Adelaide with a shoulder injury.

Some of the possible contenders to deny the Pole are Pegula herself, second-ranked Ons Jabeur and American Coco Gauff.

Gauff, 18, who lost to Swiatek in the French Open final last year, has been improving through the course of her young career. She won the title in Auckland and has the tenacity to go deep.

Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka is another player who won a warm-up tournament, triumphing in Adelaide, which puts her as one the contenders if she can keep her error-prone serve and temper in check.

No Federer, Serena, Alcaraz. Who is the crowd puller?

2023 Australian Open has been filled with conversation about who is not here than about who is. Federer, Serena, and Barty retired last year.

There have been a slew of injury-related pull outs. World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz picked up an injury in training and has been forced out. Former Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic suffered an injury during the Maharashtra Open. As did seven-time major champion Venus Williams in Auckland.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka announced she’s pregnant and will be missing the tournament. Another former World No 1 Simona Halep is serving a provisional doping suspension.

It all leaves an opportunity for a new player to emerge and grab the limelight.

Who is Australia rooting for?

With Barty retiring, Australia don’t really have any real title aspirants. It, thus, puts even more focus and load of expectations on an unpredictable Nick Kyrgios.

One would consider Kyrgios as a contender especially after a strong show in the second half of 2022 including a run to the Wimbledon final.

But the question with Kyrgios, as always, is which version of the Aussie will show up? Coming into the Grand Slam, he pulled out last minute from the United Cup, much to the ire of his Australian teammates, and from the Adelaide warm-up tournament with an ankle injury. He is, however, expected to play the Australian Open.

Maybe once again the Australian public can pack numbers for Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, the ‘Special K’s’, who won the men’s doubles title last year in dramatic fashion.

