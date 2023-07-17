Carlos Alcaraz clinched his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday which kept him at the top of the ATP Rankings on Monday. By virtue of beating Novak Djokovic in the final, the Spaniard kept the 23-time major winner at arm’s length at second place.

Over in the women’s WTA Rankings, first-time major winner Marketa Vondrousova jumped to World No 10 after her Wimbledon triumph over Ons Jabeur in the final. The Czech Republic player jumped 32 places from World No 42 thanks to her 6-4, 6-4 win. Jabeur, meanwhile, remained rooted at World No 6.

Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked and first unseeded women’s champion at the All England Club on Saturday.

Alcaraz’s 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat of Djokovic marked the third time in the past four majors that the men’s title match determined who would be at No. 1.

At last year’s US Open, Alcaraz became the first teenager to lead the ATP rankings by beating Casper Ruud in the final. At January’s Australian Open, it was Djokovic — who has spent more weeks atop the rankings than anyone in tennis history — who assured himself of being at No. 1 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz, 20, and Djokovic, 36, have been trading the top spot this season. Alcaraz now enters his 29th week there.

Iga Swiatek could have lost control of her 15-month reign as the WTA World No 1 to No 2 Aryna Sabalenka but remained there. The Belarusian player was beaten by Jabeur in the semi-final which kept the Polish Swiatek at top spot.

The top seven slots in the women’s rankings remained the same Monday, with 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina remaining at No. 3, followed by Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Jabeur and Coco Gauff.

Elina Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals just three months after returning to action from maternity leave, rose 49 places from No. 76 to No. 27.

The biggest mover in the men’s rankings was Christopher Eubanks, a 27-year-old. His run at the All England Club allowed the American to go from a career-high No 43 to a new personal best of No 31.

Playing his first Wimbledon, Eubanks beat fifth seed Tsitsipas and No 12 seed Cameron Norrie on his way to a first major quarter-final before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

There were no changes among the first 13 ATP ranking spots.

ATP Top-10 rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Casper Ruud

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

6. Holger Rune

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Jannik Sinner

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Frances Tiafoe

WTA Top-10 rankings:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Coco Gauff

8. Petra Kvitova

9. Maria Sakkari

10. Marketa Vondrousova

(with inputs from AP)