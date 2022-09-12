Alcaraz (19) and Ruud (23) are the second-youngest top-two in the history of the ATP Rankings, only trailing Jimmy Connors (22) and Bjorn Borg (18)

New York: Carlos Alcaraz will become the youngest World No 1 in ATP Rankings history (since 1973) after winning the US Open title on Sunday. The 19-year-old beat Casper Ruud in the final who climbs to World No 2 in a match that was billed as winner-takes-all.

Alcaraz has had a meteoric rise in rankings. He was 141st in the rankings at the end of 2020, moved to World No 38 after last year’s US Open. He finished the year as World No 32.

Helped by impressive results over the course of the season, he’s become the 28th different World No 1 in men’s tennis history.

With his jump to top spot, Alcaraz is the first teenager to become World No 1 and he is the fourth male Spaniard to top rank after Rafael Nadal, Carlos Moya and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

He came into the 2022 US Open as World No 4 and leaves Flushing Meadows at the top. Only three players have seen such success in one ranking update: Moya, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.

Alcaraz has become the first player to reach the top of the men’s tennis’ mountain on Monday after the US Open since his coach, Ferrero, ascended to No. 1 after the 2003 tournament in New York.

Alcaraz is now the sixth active player to have held the top spot at one point. Others: Roger Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev, whom he replaced.

Ruud has climbed five places to World No 2 with his foray to the title match in New York.

Alcaraz (19) and Ruud (23) are the second-youngest top-two in the history of the ATP Rankings, only trailing Jimmy Connors (22) and Bjorn Borg (18) in 1975.

Andrey Rublev has re-entered the top-10 by making the quarters of the US Open where he lost to Frances Tiafoe.

Karen Khachanov and Tiafoe, both of whom lost in the semi-finals, have made serious jumps. Khachanov is now 18th in the rankings, the American is 19th, a career high, having moved 13 and seven places respectively.

New Top 10 ATP Rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Casper Ruud

3. Rafael Nadal

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Alexander Zverev

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Cameron Norrie

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Hubert Hurkacz

