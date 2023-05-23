French tennis player Hugo Gaston was fined 144,000 euros ($156,000) for unsportsmanlike behaviour after dropping a second ball from his pocket in an attempt to avoid losing a point at the Madrid Open, the ATP – men’s tennis governing body – said Monday.

The fine was reduced to 72,000 euros ($78,000) after an appeal. It is a staggering amount of money for someone whose prize money this year has been $121,712.

The ATP said the fine was reduced under the condition that “Gaston no longer commits such an offence over a probationary period of 12 months.”

Gaston tried to force the umpire to play a ‘let’ during his second-round defeat by Borna Coric last month when the Croatian was set to smash a winner.

La vidéo du point en question lors du Masters 1000 de Madrid. 😶 https://t.co/fXt0J4CcjS pic.twitter.com/6eUBkDLKHz — Univers Tennis 🎾 (@UniversTennis) May 22, 2023

The ATP said that the fine reflected the fact that the 22-year-old was previously warned about similar incidents.

“This was Gaston’s fourth unsportsmanlike behaviour offence during the 2023 season,” the ATP said.

Gaston, world number 108, has received a wildcard for the upcoming French Open which starts Sunday.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.