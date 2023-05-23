Sports

ATP fines Hugo Gaston 72,000 euros after two-balls incident

Hugo Gaston, France's World No 108, has been fined 72,000 euros for unsportsmanlike conduct - his fourth such offence this year.

FP Sports May 23, 2023 09:28:43 IST
Hugo Gaston has been fined 72,000 euros for pulling a ball out of his pocket and throwing it on the court during a point in an attempt to get a do-over, his fourth unsportsmanlike conduct violation this season. AP File photo

French tennis player Hugo Gaston was fined 144,000 euros ($156,000) for unsportsmanlike behaviour after dropping a second ball from his pocket in an attempt to avoid losing a point at the Madrid Open, the ATP – men’s tennis governing body – said Monday.

The fine was reduced to 72,000 euros ($78,000) after an appeal. It is a staggering amount of money for someone whose prize money this year has been $121,712.

The ATP said the fine was reduced under the condition that “Gaston no longer commits such an offence over a probationary period of 12 months.”

Gaston tried to force the umpire to play a ‘let’ during his second-round defeat by Borna Coric last month when the Croatian was set to smash a winner.

The ATP said that the fine reflected the fact that the 22-year-old was previously warned about similar incidents.

“This was Gaston’s fourth unsportsmanlike behaviour offence during the 2023 season,” the ATP said.

Gaston, world number 108, has received a wildcard for the upcoming French Open which starts Sunday.

(With inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: May 23, 2023 09:28:43 IST

