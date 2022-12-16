Rafael Nadal’s historic season has ended with the Spaniard being voted as Fans’ Favourite for the first time in the ATP Awards.

Nadal started the season by winning 20 consecutive matches – including the Australian Open. He made it 22 Grand Slam titles by lifting the French Open in June.

“I am super happy to receive the Fans’ Favourite Award [in] 2022. It makes me feel great. I can’t thank you enough everyone for the support not only for this award, but at the same time for all the support that I receive in every single city and event around the world,” Nadal said.

“That means everything to me, so I am very [much] looking forward to 2023 to share a lot of positive things again. See you soon!”

Nadal also won tournaments in Melbourne and Acapulco to take his tally of tournaments to 92. He finished the year with a 39-8 tour-level record.

Earlier, the Spaniard had won the Newcomer of the Year, Most Improved player, Comeback player and Sportsmanship award in player-voted categories. Nadal was also named Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year in 2011.

List of ATP Awards 2022:

Fan’s favourite (singles): Rafael Nadal

Fan’s favourite (doubles): Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis

Newcomer of the Year: Holger Rune

Comeback Player of the Year: Borna Coric

Most Improved Player of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz

Coach of the Year: Juan Carlos Ferrero

Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award: Andy Murray

