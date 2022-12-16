ATP Awards 2022: Rafael Nadal voted fan favourite, Carlos Alcaraz most improved
Nadal had earlier won the Newcomer of the Year, Most Improved player, Comeback player and Sportsmanship award in player-voted categories.
Rafael Nadal’s historic season has ended with the Spaniard being voted as Fans’ Favourite for the first time in the ATP Awards.
Nadal started the season by winning 20 consecutive matches – including the Australian Open. He made it 22 Grand Slam titles by lifting the French Open in June.
“I am super happy to receive the Fans’ Favourite Award [in] 2022. It makes me feel great. I can’t thank you enough everyone for the support not only for this award, but at the same time for all the support that I receive in every single city and event around the world,” Nadal said.
The fans love Rafa, and Rafa loves the fans ❤️@RafaelNadal | #ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/9ifu4Hwm4q
— ATP Tour (@atptour) December 13, 2022
“That means everything to me, so I am very [much] looking forward to 2023 to share a lot of positive things again. See you soon!”
Nadal also won tournaments in Melbourne and Acapulco to take his tally of tournaments to 92. He finished the year with a 39-8 tour-level record.
Earlier, the Spaniard had won the Newcomer of the Year, Most Improved player, Comeback player and Sportsmanship award in player-voted categories. Nadal was also named Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year in 2011.
List of ATP Awards 2022:
Fan’s favourite (singles): Rafael Nadal
Fan’s favourite (doubles): Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis
Newcomer of the Year: Holger Rune
Comeback Player of the Year: Borna Coric
Most Improved Player of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz
Coach of the Year: Juan Carlos Ferrero
Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award: Andy Murray
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Alexander Zverev returns to action six month after ankle injury
Alexander Zverev appeared in the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia where he defeated Austria's Dominic Thiem in his first match.
Watch: Roger Federer reveals hilarious story of him being denied entry into Wimbledon
Roger Federer was recently not allowed entry into Wimbledon as he did not have a membership card.
Hopman Cup to return in Nice, France for 2023 season
Six teams will compete in the 2023 and 2024 editions, before expanding to eight teams from 2025 onwards.