Angelique Kerber has announced she will be focusing on the 'new path' in her life as she readies to give birth.

Former World No 1 Angelique Kerber has announced she's going to be taking a maternity leave from the tour and will have to miss the US Open. The 2016 US Open champion expressed 'nervousness' and 'excitement' towards the new path.

In a series of tweets she wrote, "I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition."

"For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason ! I will miss all of you."

"New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world. the @usopen have a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while."

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me"

Kerber's rise to prominence began at the US Open when she reached the semi-finals in 2011. She then capped off a brilliant 2016 season by lifting the trophy at Flushing Meadows when she beat Karolina Pliskova in the final. By reaching the title clash, Kerber had unsettled Serena Williams as the top-ranked player in the world.

The same year she won her first major at the Australian Open by beating Serena in the final. She reached the final of Wimbledon, too, but lost to Williams.

Also in 2016 she won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics and finished runner-up at the year-ending WTA Finals.

Kerber's last appearance on a tennis court came at Wimbledon when she lost 4-6, 5-7 to Elise Mertens in the third round.

