Dominic Thiem loses on return from injury at Serbia Open
Thiem was playing his first tour-level match since injuring his right wrist last June, and the former world No. 3 showed some signs of encouragement before Millman prevailed in just over two and a half hours
Belgrade John Millman tainted Dominic Thiem’s return from injury by beating the Austrian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Serbia Open on Tuesday.
Thiem was playing his first tour-level match since injuring his right wrist last June, and the former world No. 3 showed some signs of encouragement before Millman prevailed in just over two and a half hours.
The 80th-ranked Australian broke in the 10th game of the third set to reach the second round where he will play Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic. It was the 32-year-old Millman’s first win in four matches against Thiem.
Also Tuesday, Czech player Jiri Lehecka defeated Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 7-5 to seal a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Andrey Rublev.
Serbia’s Laslo Djere defeated compatriot Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 7-5, Roman Safiullin beat Mikael Ymer 7-5, 6-0 and Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro ousted Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Australian Open 2021: Dominic Thiem battles Nick Kyrgios and the vociferous Melbourne crowd to reach last 16
It was not only the points which Kyrgios won but also the errors and faults by Thiem which were cheered by the crowd. Umpire Dumusois had to shout “please” to the crowd almost once every game and ensure that he had things in control.
Cincinnati Masters 2019: World No 4 Dominic Thiem withdraws from tournament after picking up virus
Thiem's pullout leaves the bottom half of the draw wide open after winner in Toronto Rafael Nadal also pulled out of Cincinnati, the last major tune-up prior to the final Grand Slam of the season
Defending champion Dominic Thiem pulls out of US Open, ends season due to recurrence of wrist injury
The 27-year-old Austrian said he had been making a good recovery before feeling renewed pain last week.