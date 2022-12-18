Some major world records were set in an eventful year that saw some big-ticket events in FIFA World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Winter Olympics among others. We take a look at some of the major records that were shattered during 2022!

Armand Duplantis establishes name as greatest polo vaulter ever

Yep, this really did happen! 🤯 Armand Duplantis soared over 6.20m in the pole vault at the #WorldIndoorChamps! 🤩pic.twitter.com/0dSxipmhGC — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) March 21, 2022

Armand Duplantis has been in a league of his own throughout the year, setting another personal best and world record of 6.21 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon back in August. Surpassing his previous record of 6.20m, the 20-year-old Swede’s dominance in the event is evident from the fact that the silver medallist Chris Nilsen of the USA could only jump a 5.94m.

Sydney McLaughlin becomes first woman hurdler to clock under sub-51 seconds

WORLD RECORD for Sydney McLaughlin! 51.40 in the 400m hurdles. pic.twitter.com/mDLP0BqVy7 — Fast Women (@fast_women) June 25, 2022

Sydney McLaughlin took her speed to a next level after last year’s Olympic triumph as she became the first woman in history to run 400m hurdles under sub-51 seconds in the final of the World Championships. She clocked a stunning 50.68 seconds to leave behind her previous world record of 51.41 seconds during US Championships. Her amazing run also left behind her compatriot and previous world record holder Dalilah Muhammad.

Tobi Amusan runs sensational 12.12 seconds in women’s 100m hurdles

Tobi Amusan had an amazing year as the women’s 100m hurdler set the new world record at 12.12 seconds in Oregon. The record was set during the heat. She did go better in the final with a stunner 12.06 seconds but a wind speed of +2.5m/s meant her the timing wasn’t ratified as a world record

Yalemzerf Yehualaw shattered 10km race world record

2350m above sea level? No problem! Yalemzerf Yehualaw 🇪🇹 smashes the African all-comers’ 10km record at the Great Ethiopian Run with 30:14 🤯 It’s the fastest women’s 10km ever recorded at altitude. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) January 23, 2022

Young Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw continued her growth in the long-distance running world as she set the new world record in 10km race with a timing of 29:14. The 23-year-old athlete set the new world record at the Castellon 10K (a World Athletics Label road race) in Spain. The 2020 half marathon individual bronze medallist currently sits second on the world all-time list at the half marathon and tenth on the respective world all-time list for the marathon.

Yulimar Rojas bettered her world record under the roof

¡NUEVO RÉCORD DEL MUNDO INDOOR Y PRIMER TRIPLETE MUNDIAL DE LA HISTORIA! ⏩1️⃣5️⃣.7️⃣4️⃣⏪ ✔️ 15.19

❌

✔️ 15.04

❌

✔️15.36

✔️1️⃣5️⃣.7️⃣4️⃣ 🇻🇪 🥇🥇🥇 + 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/cHJBQe1EOl — Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) March 20, 2022

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas improved her own women’s triple jump world record with a jump of 15.74 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade back in March. The reigning Olympic champion surpassed her previous best of 15.67 metres from the Tokyo Games last year. She also re-wrote her world indoor record of 15.43 metres, set in 2020.

Among other notable mentions, US women’s distance runners set the distance medley relay world record of 10:33.85 seconds. Heather MacLean (1200m), Kendall Ellis (400m), Roisin Willis (800m), and Elle Purrier St Pierre (1600m) teamed up at an indoor meeting in Boston to shatter the record.

Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz became first teen ATP World No.1

A special day! 😀 Today I received the world number one trophy in Paris! 🏆 I should find somewhere to put it, no? 😜 @atptour pic.twitter.com/Idn6VYr3Xe — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) October 31, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ATP World Number 1 and also became the first teenager to achieve this feat. The 19-year-old Spaniard achieved the feat in September after jumping 32 spots from th beginning of the year; surpassing Lleyton Hewitt’s previous youngest World No. 1 record at 20 years, 275 days. The US Open triumph l, however, remains his greatest achievement as he is the youngest champion since the great Pete Sampras in 1990.

John Isner became king of aces

🚨 NEW WORLD RECORD 🚨 With 13,729 aces, @JohnIsner surpasses Ivo Karlovic to claim the top spot in the record books! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w0v5rol0Bd — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 1, 2022

John Isner broke the all-time record of serving aces during the third round of Wimbledon, surpassing Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic’s record of 13,728. By the end of the year, Isner has been closing on becoming the first player to hit 1400 aces in his career as his aggregate of aces now stands at 13,977.

Football: Lionel Messi goes on record-breaking spree

Lionel Messi is the oldest man to ever score 5 goals at a single World Cup 👏 Always breaking records 🐐 pic.twitter.com/s0owXmq7Pb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2022

Lionel Messi has been on a record-breaking spree at the FIFA World Cup with his fifth appearance since debuting in 2006 in Germany. The 34-year-old Argentine forward made a record 18th appearance at the World Cup as a captain, surpassing Mexico’s Rafa Marquez (17) and counterpart Diego Maradona (16).

Sunday’s likely appearance will be Messi’s 26th in the World Cup, surpassing all-time record held by German great Lothar Matthaus. The PSG star also became the first player to score four different World Cups. He also became Argentina’s top scorer in World Cup; surpassing Gabriel Batistuta’s tally of 10 goals.

Morocco become first African nation ever to advance to World Cup semi-finals

HISTORY MADE! Morocco becomes the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/u4vZbJK7EK — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2022

Morocco became the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals as Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half goal sealed a 1-0 win over Portugal. The Atlas Lions eventually settled for the fourth spot in the World Cup as they lost the semi-final to France 2-0 and then lost the third-place play-off 1-2 to Croatia.

Timothy LeDuc became First non-binary Winter Olympian

Timothy LeDuc made history. In the pairs’ event, they became the first publicly out nonbinary athlete to compete at a #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/Lwuo4QytHH — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

American figure skater Timothy LeDuc made history as the first openly non-binary Winter Olympian. LeDuc finished eighth in the short program. Their partner Ashley Cain-Gribble also made her presence felt as she has been body shamed for being taller than the average skater. The partners wanted to deliver a message that athletes of all identities and sizes can be open and successful in sports.

Nils van der Poel set twin world record in 5000m and 10,000 speed skating

What a performance by Nils van der Poel! ✅#SpeedSkating – men’s 10000m World Record.

✅2nd #Gold at #Beijing2022.

✅First athlete to win the 5000m / 10000m Olympic double since 2002.

✅First Swede to win gold in the 10000m since 1988.#StrongerTogether | @SWEOlympic pic.twitter.com/AFif21DfUI — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) February 11, 2022

Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel shocked the world by setting the new world record of 6:08.84 seconds during Winter Olympics 2022. What made the record unbelievable was it came right after Dutch speed skater Patrick Roest set a world record timing of 6:09.31 seconds.

Van der Poel later also broke the world record in the men’s 10,000m event to win his second gold medal. His time of 12:30.74 was two seconds faster than the previous world record, which he also set

Katie Ledecky breaks two world records in a week

🚨 @katieledecky did it again!

It’s a new WOOOOOOOOOOOORLD RECORD

800m Freestyle 👉7:57.42#Swimming World Cup pic.twitter.com/Lq0wuaUIwQ — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) November 5, 2022

10-time Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke two world records in span of a week as she improved the 1500m and 800m freestyle records at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Indianapolis.

Ledecky, who has 17 world records to her name since 2013, clocked 15:08.24, improving the previous record by German Sarah Wellbrock by nearly 10 seconds. A week later, Ledecky clocked 7:57.42 seconds in 800m to break the previous world record of 7:59.34 seconds by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte. Belmonte’s record had stood since 2013.

Youngest F1 champion Max Verstappen surpassed Schumacher

Dutch F1 champion Max Verstappen recorded 15 race wins in a season, surpassing legendary Michael Schumacher’s record of 13 wins in one year with Ferrari in 2004. Later four-time champion Sebastian Vettel equalled Schumacher’s record in 2013 with Red Bull.

Verstappen also aggregated 454 points in the season, setting the record for most points bagged in the history of F1. This came after the Red Bull No. 1 turned around a 46-point deficit against Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

