Competing in the elite women’s division, Jatav won bronze against Japan’s karateka, who are rated as World No. 1 in the sport. In the mixed team event, Jatav along with her Indian teammates (two men and a woman) defeated hosts USA for the second consecutive year to clinch gold in the Kumite (one-on-one fight) category.

Last year, Jatav became the first senior Indian to win a gold medal in the individual Kumite category.

Jatav took to social media to share a video of her bout in the mixed team gold medal match against the USA's karateka.

Speaking to Firstpost, Supriya’s coach Jaydev Sharma, who also is the chief coach at Madhya Pradesh Karate Academy, expressed his happiness on his disciple’s success while revealing their aim for glory at the Asian Games.

“She is the No. 1 karateka in the country and she has proved that once again. Winning a gold medal again at a prestigious event like US open, will help her feel more confident in her preparations for the Asian Games later this year,” Sharma said from Bhopal.

Jatav has been on the top of her game as she has been an undisputed national champion in her category for a decade and also won international gold medals in 2015 and 2018 Commonwealth Championship. Her exploits saw her being accorded with Vikram Award by MP government back in 2015.

Apart from her, Kartik Reddy Arabandi claimed a gold medal in the 12-13 boys Kumite category while no medals were won in the Kata category (solo and team synchronised event) by Indian kartekas.

