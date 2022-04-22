Stuttgart Open: Emma Raducanu sets up Iga Swiatek meeting, Aryna Sabalenka beats Bianca Andreescu
It will be the 19-year-old Emma Raducanu's first match against a top 10 opponent.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday to set up a quarter-final match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.
Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier last year, could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. She's currently ranked 12th.
Earlier, second-seeded Paula Badosa defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Jabeur defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 and will face Anett Kontaveit or Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Fouth-seeded Maria Sakkari retired against Laura Siegemund as the German was leading 6-4, 3-1. Siegemund next plays Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.
