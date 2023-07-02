In the seventh leg of the Diamond League, Avinash Sable will be in action as far as India’s perspective is concerned. The steeplechaser will take the track for the Stockholm Diamond League with aim of improving on his previous performance.

Sable, 28, had finished 10th during the Rabat Diamond League in May where he clocked a below-par 8:17.18 seconds in the event. It was his only 3000m steeplechase event of the year.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has been training abroad to ready for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He holds the current national record of 8:11.20.

Giving him stiff competition in the event will be Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco who clocked season’s second best time of 7:56.68 in Rabat.

Other medal contenders could be 2019 Diamond League champion Getnet Wale of Ethiopia, the third best this season with a time of 8:05.15, and 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (SB: 8:05.51).

Sable had been given exemption from taking part in the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar last month. He was also ommitted from the Indian team for the Asian Championships.

After the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden, Sable will once again shift focus to the August 19-27 World Championships by training in Switzerland.

When will Avinash Sable be in action during the Stockholm Diamond League?

The men’s 3000m steeplechase event at Stockholm Diamond League is scheduled for July 2 (Sunday).

What time will Avinash Sable’s men’s 3000m steeplechase event begin?

The men’s 3000m steeplechase event is scheduled to get underway at 22:42 local time in Stockholm. It will be 2:12 AM IST on Monday (3 July) in India.

Where to watch Stockholm Diamond League in India?

The coverage of 2023 Stockholm Diamond League will begin on July 2 at 9:30 PM IST. It will be available on JioCinema and Sports18 1 SD & HD channels.

