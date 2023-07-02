Stockholm Diamond League: Avinash Sable to compete in 3000m steeplechase
Avinash Sable will be in action during the Men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Stockholm Diamond League.
In the seventh leg of the Diamond League, Avinash Sable will be in action as far as India’s perspective is concerned. The steeplechaser will take the track for the Stockholm Diamond League with aim of improving on his previous performance.
Sable, 28, had finished 10th during the Rabat Diamond League in May where he clocked a below-par 8:17.18 seconds in the event. It was his only 3000m steeplechase event of the year.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has been training abroad to ready for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He holds the current national record of 8:11.20.
Related Articles
Giving him stiff competition in the event will be Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco who clocked season’s second best time of 7:56.68 in Rabat.
Other medal contenders could be 2019 Diamond League champion Getnet Wale of Ethiopia, the third best this season with a time of 8:05.15, and 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (SB: 8:05.51).
Sable had been given exemption from taking part in the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar last month. He was also ommitted from the Indian team for the Asian Championships.
After the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden, Sable will once again shift focus to the August 19-27 World Championships by training in Switzerland.
When will Avinash Sable be in action during the Stockholm Diamond League?
The men’s 3000m steeplechase event at Stockholm Diamond League is scheduled for July 2 (Sunday).
What time will Avinash Sable’s men’s 3000m steeplechase event begin?
The men’s 3000m steeplechase event is scheduled to get underway at 22:42 local time in Stockholm. It will be 2:12 AM IST on Monday (3 July) in India.
Where to watch Stockholm Diamond League in India?
The coverage of 2023 Stockholm Diamond League will begin on July 2 at 9:30 PM IST. It will be available on JioCinema and Sports18 1 SD & HD channels.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Parul Chaudhary secures Asian Games berth with 3000m steeplechase gold in National Championships
To top her performance, Chaudhary secured the top spot while setting a meet record as she completed the course in 9:34.23 beating Sudha Singh’s 9:39.59 set in 2018 at Guwahati.
Asian Athletics Championships: Toor, Sreeshankar, Tejaswin, Shaili headline 54-member Indian team
The team, which has 26 women in it, was picked by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India, which had set qualifying marks for the Asian Championship, after taking into account the performance of the athletes.
Neeraj Chopra to skip all events in build-up to Athletics World Championships in Budapest
Chopra confirmed his intention to participate directly in the World Championships after winning gold in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League on Friday.