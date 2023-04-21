Star Wars: Classified CIA document says China readying cyber weapons to disable enemy satellites in space

Washington: Having made advances in satellite jamming and other tools, China is now engaged in developing hacking technology that will be able to hijack enemy satellites, classified US intelligence reports have revealed.

According to a report by the Financial Times (FT), this explosive revelation by the CIA has come amid heightened tensions between the United States (US) and China even as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) carries out more intrusions into Taiwan’s territory and threatens war against the island nation.

The leak of the CIA report is being considered as one of the worst breaches to hit US intelligence agencies in a decade and was one of the dozens allegedly shared by a 21-year-old US Air National Guardsman.

According to an assessment put forward by the CIA report, China plans to “deny, exploit or hijack” enemy satellites in order to achieve its objective of controlling information, which the Chinese government reportedly considers to be a key “war-fighting domain”.

The CIA report went on to claim that China plans to use its cyber weapons to disrupt Western satellites which will make them useless for communications or surveillance during wartime.

“We’re seeing satellites that actually can grab another satellite, grapple with it and pull it out of its operational orbit. These are all capabilities they’re demonstrating on-orbit today, and so the mix of these weapons and the pace with which they’ve been developed are very concerning,” US Space Force chief General Bradley Chance Saltzman told the media.

