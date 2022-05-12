Sports18, India’s newest premier sports network, has announced a new rights deal that will see every Wanda Diamond League event broadcast live on Sports18 until 2024.

The partnership will tip-off with live coverage of the Doha Diamond League meeting on 13 May. The series will also be available on Voot.

The Diamond League is track and field’s most prestigious series sitting in the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.

The 2022 Diamond League comprises 13 meetings, starting with the Doha event leading up to the two-day Diamond League Final in Zurich (7 and 8 September). It encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship style model.

Athletes earn points at the meetings to qualify for the final of their discipline. At each series meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th, respectively. The top six in the field events, the top eight for 100m-800m and the top 10 for 1500m and long distances qualify for the Final.

The winner of each Diamond Discipline at the Final will become “Diamond League Champion” and be awarded an iconic Diamond Trophy, and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

“The Diamond League series is not just a competition of the most elite athletes in the world but also a breeding ground for the future stars,” says Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“The addition of live athletics coverage reiterates our commitment to provide fans a comprehensive array of world-class sports events.”

“We are absolutely delighted seeing our global premier track & field series accessible to the fans in India through Sports18,” says Diamond League AG CEO Petr Stastny.

“Our competitions feature the world’s best female and male athletes throughout the entire season, including reigning Olympic champions and a host of Olympic and World medallists.”

The Doha meet will see numerous Olympic champions plying their trade at the Qatar Sports Club, including Swedish pole vault star Mondo Duplantis, Canadian 200m champion Andre De Grasse, joint high jump champions Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy and homegrown hero Mutaz Barshim from Qatar.

The addition of the Diamond League strengthens Sports18’s portfolio of world-class sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™, NBA, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top ATP and BWF events.

