Considering their turbulent start to the FIFA World Cup, Spain will be pleased to have safely negotiated the group phase, even if they are yet to click under interim head coach Fernando Hierro. The 2010 champions face Russia on Sunday in the Round of 16.
Former Spain international Hierro was named coach on the eve of the tournament, replacing Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after it was revealed he had accepted an offer to join Real Madrid.
Spain played remarkably well in a 3-3 draw with European champions Portugal — just two days after Lopetegui's dismissal — and scraped to a 1-0 victory over Iran before a shaky 2-2 draw with Morocco.
Russia have been one of the surprise teams of the tournament. Ranked 70th in the world by FIFA, Stanislav Cherchesov's side won their opening match against Saudi Arabia 5-0 before disposing of Egypt 3-1 five days later.
They were brought back to earth with a 0-3 loss to Uruguay in their final group match after Igor Smolnikov's 36th-minute red card.
But one senses that the result against the Uruguayans has done little to dampen team spirit as Russia benefit from a wave of optimism and support that goes along with being the tournament hosts.
While their defence has looked shaky on occasions, Russia have genuine quality in attack. Spain will be wary of the threat posed by Artem Dzyuba, Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin, who have scored six of Russia's eight goals and produced three assists.
Spain also have no shortage of scoring options, even if there are doubts about who will start up front for them at Luzhniki Stadium.
Diego Costa has been Spain's top scorer with three goals but there remains a feeling that the 29-year-old, who thrives in a counter-attacking team like Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, may not be an ideal fit for Spain.
His battering ram style looks at odds with a side that still prioritises possession and slick triangular passing, hallmarks of their tiki-taka revolution that delivered two European Championships and the World Cup from 2008 to 2012.
The Brazil-born Costa was anonymous for long periods against Morocco, struggling to find pockets of space against the African side's deep-lying defence. The introduction of Iago Aspas, who replaced Costa in the 74th minute, provided Spain with an immediate spark and Hierro might be tempted to start the Celta Vigo player on Sunday, either as a false nine or on a wing.
Hierro also seems undecided about how to set up his midfield, having chopped and changed personnel and formations in the first three matches.
Thiago Alcantara failed to impress in his first start for the tournament against Morocco and an opportunity may be given to Atletico Madrid's Koke against Russia.
But the host nation have a tough task against Spain, especially after Uruguay exposed their weaknesses in their last group match.
However, Russia can expect help from the 81,000 fans in the Luzhniki Stadium and will also take heart from the fact Spain have never beaten a host nation in a major tournament.
Their best hope will be to play a high-energy pressing game in their own half and look for Cheryshev to exploit spaces behind a Spanish defense which tends to push to the halfway line.
With inputs from agencies
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 22:29 PM
Highlights
Igor Akinfeev saves Iago Aspas' penalty! Russia win!
Akinfeev saves with his trailing leg to send the crowd into raptures! Russia are through to the quarter-finals!
Spain 3-4 Russia
Denis Cheryshev shoots straight down the middle. De Gea dives to his right.
Spain 3-3 Russia
Sergio Ramos sends Akinfeev the wrong way to score.
Spain 2-3 Russia
Aleksandr Golovin smashes the ball beneath De Gea!
Spain 2-2 Russia
Igor Akinfeev saves Koke's penalty! Advantage Russia!
Spain 2-2 Russia
Sergei Ignashevich coolly slots the ball into goal.
Spain 2-1 Russia
Gerard Pique sends Akinfeev the wrong way.
Spain 1-1 Russia
Fedor Smolov smashes the ball beyond De Gea who went the right way.
Spain 1-0 Russia
Andres Iniesta scores from the spot!
41` Artem Dzyuba levels for Russia!
Dzyuba makes no mistake from the spot as he slams the ball into the bottom corner with De Gea diving the wrong way.
39` Russia get a penalty!
From a corner, Dzyuba's header hits Pique's raised arm and Russi have a golden opportunity to equalise! Lax defending from such an experienced defender.
12` Sergio Ramos gives Spain the lead!
Spain take the lead as Ramos turns in Asensio's free-kick into goal!
Denis Cheryshev starts from the bench!
Cheryshev, Russia's top-scorer drops to the bench with Russia reverting to their favoured five-man defence
Russia: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kudryashov, Kutepov, Ignasevich, Zhirkov; Samedov, Kuzyaev, Golovin, Zobnin; Dzyuba
Andres Iniesta starts on the bench!
Iniesta, Thiago and Dani Carvajal drop to the bench today with Marco Asensio, Koke and Nacho replacing them.
Spain: De Gea; Nacho, Piqué, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Koke; Asensio, Isco; Silva; Diego Costa
Previous meetings between Russia and Spain:
Russia have failed to beat Spain in any of their six games, with the Spaniards winning four times and two matches ending in a draw.
Their last meeting was an entertaining 3-3 draw in a friendly last November, while the last competitive match was in the semi-finals of Euro 2008, which Spain won 3-0.
Here's the order of play for Sunday's matches
Spain play Russia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday's early game at 7.30 pm IST
In the second game, Croatia face Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 11.30 pm IST
The winners of both matches will meet in the quarter-finals.
22:29 (IST)
That's it from us!
Russia upset 2010 World Champions Spain in penalty shootouts. Up next, Croatia take on Denmark. Follow that match on our live blog here. Dasvidanya!
22:23 (IST)
The hosts' luck in shootouts continues
22:12 (IST)
Igor Akinfeev saves Iago Aspas' penalty! Russia win!
Akinfeev saves with his trailing leg to send the crowd into raptures! Russia are through to the quarter-finals!
22:11 (IST)
Spain 3-4 Russia
Denis Cheryshev shoots straight down the middle. De Gea dives to his right.
22:10 (IST)
Spain 3-3 Russia
Sergio Ramos sends Akinfeev the wrong way to score.
22:09 (IST)
Spain 2-3 Russia
Aleksandr Golovin smashes the ball beneath De Gea!
22:08 (IST)
Spain 2-2 Russia
Igor Akinfeev saves Koke's penalty! Advantage Russia!
22:08 (IST)
Spain 2-2 Russia
Sergei Ignashevich coolly slots the ball into goal.
22:07 (IST)
Spain 2-1 Russia
Gerard Pique sends Akinfeev the wrong way.
22:06 (IST)
Spain 1-1 Russia
Fedor Smolov smashes the ball beyond De Gea who went the right way.
22:06 (IST)
Spain 1-0 Russia
Andres Iniesta scores from the spot!
22:05 (IST)
Spain 1-1 Russia
Sergio Ramos wins the toss and Spain will go first.
22:03 (IST)
Spain 1-1 Russia
Well, penalties it will be and the crowd lets its joy known. Russia have not been closer to a quarter-final spot all evening and it feels legitimate to say this is a 50-50 encounter now.
22:02 (IST)
We are into penalty shootouts!
Spain couldn't find a winner and we go into penalty shootouts.
22:01 (IST)
119` Spain 1-1 Russia
Even if Spain do emerge as the winners in the end, Russia will take the bulk of the credit for their refusal to give in. Particularly in this period, they have looked on the brink of conceding a few times but resolute defending has seen Russia through to penalties. Barring any last minute drama of course.
21:59 (IST)
118` Spain 1-1 Russia
Spain keep on probing and Russia keep on resisting. We are two minutes away from the tournament's first penalty shootout.
21:56 (IST)
114` Spain 1-1 Russia
Spain get a free-kick on the right. Koke takes it and Ignashevich and Kutepov have their hands all over Ramos and Pique and both go down. They Spaniards appeal for a penalty. The referee confers with VAR. No penalty.
21:53 (IST)
112` Spain 1-1 Russia
Rodrigo's introduction has added another dimension to Spain's play, which was dearly needed in the face of Russian obstinacy. It does seem like Russia are barely holding on now, but the plan to take this to penalties should be on track if the host can keep Rodrigo quiet.
21:52 (IST)
111` Spain 1-1 Russia
Neat little move from Isco and Iniesta to set up Rodrigo but he can't get the ball out of his feet.
21:50 (IST)
108` Spain 1-1 Russia
The first real attacking move in eons. Rodrigo gets away on the right after a clever dummy. He sprints into the box where he unsettles the defender before shooting. Akinfeev parries. Carvajal shoots from the rebound but it is blocked by a Russian defender who clears the ball away.
21:48 (IST)
107` Spain 1-1 Russia
Pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, shoot, clear, recover. Repeat.
21:46 (IST)
Second half underway
Russia get the second half of extra time underway.
21:44 (IST)
HT in ET. Spain 1-1 Russia
With no breakthrough in sight, Hierro is moved to make his fourth substitution too. Rodrigo replaces Asensio and he moves into the position of striker. Aspas has shifted out wide now, to the right flank. Spain have only 15 minutes to make this work.
21:43 (IST)
105` Spain 1-1 Russia
Golovin fouls Isco. Spain win a free-kick. Pique gets on the end of it. Ball flies straight to Akinfeev. End of first half in extra time.
21:41 (IST)
103` Spain 1-1 Russia
Spain have now played 1,000 passes in this match. Still no breakthrough. Hierro makes his fourth and final change as Rodrigo replaces Marco Asensio.
21:37 (IST)
99` Spain 1-1 Russia
Asensio shoots from the edge of the box but straight at Akinfeev.
21:34 (IST)
96` Spain 1-1 Russia
Koke with an effort from 30 yards out. Would have been a field goal in rugby and American football. Flies into the top row.
21:32 (IST)
95` Spain 1-1 Russia
Russia exercise that option early as Zenit's Alexander Erokhin prepares to replace Dale Kuzyaev.
21:31 (IST)
93` Spain 1-1 Russia
Both sides, of course, are allowed an extra substitution in extra time according to the new rules.
21:29 (IST)
92` Spain 1-1 Russia
We should keep an eye on centre-back Ilya Kutepov who collapsed at the final whistle and certainly looks like in need of a breather. 38-year-olf Sergei Ignashevich must be feeling his legs too.
21:29 (IST)
91` Spain 1-1 Russia
Aspas breezes into the Russian box and cuts the ball towards the penalty spot where, Carvajal of all people looks to slot the ball in. Russi aclear.
21:27 (IST)
ET Spain 1-1 Russia
Spain get us underway in extra-time.
21:25 (IST)
ET. Spain 1-1 Russia
Spain in a huddle, Russian players on their back to ensure they can last the remaining match. It does look like the hosts are more fatigued than the Spanish players.
21:24 (IST)
End of 90 minutes. Spain 1-1 Russia
21:23 (IST)
FT! We are into extra-time!
Ten years ago, these two sides met in a Euro semifinal which saw Spain run out comfortable 3-0 winners. It was the dawn of a sharp passing, possession-heavy football. Today, that evening feels extremely distant. Spain are unable to keep up with the style they so dearly prized. And Russia have resisted this blunt approach with relative ease. Extra time beckons and it remains difficult to identify a winner. Spain still holds the edge, probably, as the Russian side has already run itself into the ground. It will come down to who feels fitter and sharper.
21:21 (IST)
90+2` Spain 1-1 Russia
Smolov tries his luck from the edge of the box but there's no curl on it and it flies straight into the stands.
21:19 (IST)
90` Spain 1-1 Russia
Four minutes of stoppage time. We hope someone scores and spares us the agony of watching more of this for an extra 30 minutes.
21:18 (IST)
89` Spain 1-1 Russia
Spain win three corners on the trot. Ramos heads the third one way above goal.
21:16 (IST)
87` Spain 1-1 Russia
This match is perhaps the most boring match of the tournament so far. Even boring than the goalless draw between France and Denmark. There! I've said it!
21:14 (IST)
85` Spain 1-1 Russia
You would think that longer this game goes, more the chances of Russia making an error. But it remains eminently possible that Spain shoots themselves in the foot again. Their dominance appears superficial.
21:14 (IST)
84` Spain 1-1 Russia
FInally! Spain make Akinfeev work after Iniesta smashes the ball towards the bottom corner but Ainfeev dives low. Aspas is there to feed off the scraps and shoots but Akinfeev gets a hand on it.
21:12 (IST)
83` Spain 1-1 Russia
This is a positively drab match. Spain with loads of possession but in useless positions. Russia have gone and parked the bus.
21:09 (IST)
80` Spain 1-1 Russia
Substitutions over for Spain as well. Iago Aspas, who scored a late equaliser against Morocco, once again replaces Diego Costa. But it is unlikely he will have another decisive contribution here until the service gets better. There's little joy to be had from Spain's sterile possession.
21:07 (IST)
79` Spain 1-1 Russia
Iago Aspas, who scored Spain equaliser against Morocco, comes on in place of Diego Costa.
21:07 (IST)
78` Spain 1-1 Russia
Spain dominant on the ball. Russia impenetrable. This match is inching closer to extra-time.
21:02 (IST)
73` Spain 1-1 Russia
Asensio swings the corner in. Ramos climbs highest but can't get his head on it. The ball falls to Costa but Ignashevich clears the ball off Costa's feet.
20:59 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
70` Spain 1-1 Russia
Golovin goes into the referee's book after barging into Alba from behind.
20:57 (IST)
69` Spain 1-1 Russia
Looks like Hierro has had enough of Nacho's limited contribution. He plumps for the industry of Dani Carvajal who will be on in a minute.
20:56 (IST)
67` Spain 1-1 Russia
The match has been crying out for this substitution. Iniesta will provide a deeper focal point than Silva.
20:55 (IST)
67` Spain 1-1 Russia
Hope Iniesta's introduction sparks Spain into life here because this match is crawling towards a penalty shootout.