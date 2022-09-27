India were outplayed by Vietnam in their second fixture of the Hung Thinh football friendly tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

Phan Van Duc opened the account for the hosts in the 10th minute in the only strike in the first half. Nguyen Van Toan then doubled Vietnam’s lead four minutes into the second half to put further pressure on the Indians.

Nguyen Van Quyet’s 71sh minute strike then put the result beyond doubt as Igor Stimac’s Blue Tigers were served a harsh reality check at the Thong Nhat Stadium in the Vietnamese capital.

The defeat came after India held Singapore to a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the tournament on Saturday.

There were a few bright spots in an otherwise dull Indian performance on Tuesday, such as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stretching to the max to keep out a long ranger from hitting the net.

Or Ashique Kuruniyan coming narrowly close to an equaliser in the first half after a spirited charge, going for a left-footed strike from inside the box that went just wide of the goal post.

The Blue Tigers however, appeared a lot more switched off in the second half, something that didn’t escape the attention of fans and experts, who vented their frustration on microblogging website Twitter.

We take a look at some of the reactions coming in to India’s latest defeat:

So this is how we defend.

What kind of Defence line is this, Shambolic Performance. @BluePilgrims #IndianFootball #VIEIND pic.twitter.com/3ysdwNuUfC — Anirudh Biswas (@AnirudhBiswas12) September 27, 2022

@stimac_igor shouldn’t get contract extension, doesn’t matter what happens in AFC Asian Cup. Yes, it was right decision to give him contract extension till AFC Asian Cup, but he shouldn’t be Indian National Team’s Manager/Head Coach beyond that. #VIEIND #IndianFootball 🇮🇳⚽️ — Nishad Bhurke 🔰 (@nishad_bhurke) September 27, 2022

It’s Official Now Park Hang Seo is taking revenge against India 🇮🇳 because he didn’t selected by then AIFF Technical Committee in 2019 and exposing Igor Stimac and bigotry of AIFF so called World Cup Dream. #IndianFootball #VIEIND pic.twitter.com/Yxs8ih0xur — Muralidharan 🇮🇳 (@Murali_is_here) September 27, 2022

That seemed like a dreadful second half but what do we know about football.#VIEIND #IndianFootball — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 27, 2022

We has been talking about coach and all but truth is some of these players don’t deserve to wear that national team shirt.We just ask atleast put your heart out there?No passion,no eagerness,no energy,no hunger.Atleast press them high?76* can’t watch more #IndianFootball #VIEIND — Ruturaj_7 (@RuturajBorat) September 27, 2022

Back in 2010, India actually defeated Vietnam 3-1, where Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick. In 2002, India defeated Vietnam to win the LG Cup. At a loss of words to describe today’s defeat. #IndianFootball #VIEIND #BlueTigers #BackTheBlue — Sattyik Sarkar (@sattyikspeaks) September 27, 2022

