The German racer joined Aston Martin last year after five successful years at Ferrari, finishing at the 12th spot at the end of the 2021 season, and is at the 14th spot in the driver's standings in the ongoing season.

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel announced his decision to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

His 53 Grand Prix victories place him third on the all-time list behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

"The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it," Vettel said in a team statement.

"At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye.

"Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist."

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season 4 world titles

53 race wins

122 podiums

1 phenomenal career#ThankYouSeb pic.twitter.com/K8BVXI6IAx — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2022

Vettel's most productive run however, was with the Red Bull Racing team as he won four back-to-back world titles between 2010 and 2013 after finishing runner-up in 2009.

With the Prancing Horse, he finished runner-up twice (2017 and 2018) and third in his debut season in 2015.

With inputs from AFP

