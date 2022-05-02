West Bengal, 32-time Santosh Trophy champions, will play hosts to Kerala in the final at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium on 2 May.

Kerala is set to host West Bengal on Monday to play the final of the 75th National Football Championship, Santosh Trophy at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.

West Bengal holds the record of winning the tournament 32 times while Kerala has lifted the trophy only six times.

Shamsheer Vayalil, a UAE-based Malayali entrepreneur, has promised a cash prize of ₹1 crore to the Kerala football team if they win the game.

The MD of VPS Healthcare, Shamsheer is also the son-in-law of a billionaire businessman. Shamsheer took to Twitter to announce the reward.

Team Kerala, all the best for today's #SantoshTrophyFinal. Happy to announce a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore if they lift this coveted trophy in Indian football. #ComeOnKerala pic.twitter.com/pdxfLnfzsP — Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil (@drshamsheervp) May 2, 2022

West Bengal will try to exact revenge for the 2-0 defeat handed to them by Kerala in the group stage.

The last time West Bengal and Kerala clashed in the final of the competition was during the 2017/18 season. Then Kerala had defeated Bengal 4-2 (2-2) on penalties to lift the trophy at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

West Bengal and Kerala have met on the field 31 times till date. Kerala won eight times while West Bengal stole the game away on 15 occasions. The remaining eight matches ended in draws.

