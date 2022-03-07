Sadia Tariq started her journey to the world of sports from her childhood and has already bagged two gold and one bronze medal at National Level.

Kashmiri girl Sadia Tariq won the Gold Medal at Moscow Wushu Stars Championship in the Russian capital. She has become an inspiration for thousands of Kashmiri youth to show their talent instead of hiding their face under the shade of conflict.

Sadia made India proud amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Sadia, 15, was widely appreciated in the whole country, and most of all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on Twitter.

Sadia, who hails from Bemina area of Srinagar City in Kashmir, did her schooling at Presentation Convent School, Srinagar. She started her journey to the world of sports from her childhood and has already bagged two gold and one bronze medal at National Level. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Sadia shared her sports experience amid the long untoward situation in Kashmir. Excerpts of the Interview:

Q. How did you jump into sports?

I had a passion for being in sports right from my childhood. I was just in Class 3rd when I started practising Taekwondo in school. After that, my Baba (father) took me to Indoor Stadium in Srinagar, where I got attracted by the Wushu game among all games. Since then, I haven’t stopped, and this is where I am today.

Q. What helped you in achieving Gold?

It is my parents, especially my father, who encouraged me at every step in this field.

After that, I would like to give credit to my coaches, including Kuldeep Handoo, Ravi Sir, Ajaz Sir, Irfan Sir etc., who trained me well, and it is because of that I got success on the international level. I am thankful to all these people who made me practice hard for competing at International Level.

Q. You participated in the Wushu championship during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. How did you feel?

Initially, we were not affected by the war situation. All the other participants and I were concentrating on our competition. We used to spend the whole day in the stadium, and we were not allowed to roam around. On the very day when I had the final fight for Gold, I heard that Russia was going to attack Ukraine, which made me nervous. I could not talk to my parents because of the disruption of the internet. At that time, I would want some encouraging words from my parents. I pulled myself together and focussed on the competition. I was representing India, and I knew my duty towards my nation. I remained brave, gave it my all and won a medal for India. I wanted to return to my home as early as possible but not less than a Gold Medal.

Q. Who is your real inspiration?

My real inspiration are my parents. My father encouraged me and showed me the way to a sports stadium. I am fortunate enough that I am blessed with such good parents.

We usually see that most parents don’t respect the wishes and aims of their children and force them to do what their parents want. I had a passion for being in sports, and my parents never stopped me. I have seen some of my friends who were compelled to choose the subject and field of the choice of their parents.

Q. Who has played a more significant role in your career so far?

My first trainer was my father. He is the man who made me practice at home. My father, Tariq Ahmad, is a video journalist, and despite being a busy schedule, he used to spare time for my practice. My parents never forced me to choose any field different from sports, and my parents told me to choose whatever I liked. Today my parents and I feel proud of our decisions.

Q. What are your likes, dislikes and hobbies?

I wouldn’t say I hate, but yes, I’m not too fond of dancing, and I don’t know why I hate eating eggs. I like chocolates very much. However, I cannot have more because of my weight management, and my coaches don’t allow me, which I mostly dislike, but I eat chocolates quietly.

My hobby is painting, and I love to do painting, sketching and calligraphy.

Q. Has the government of J&K helped you at any step?

Initially, I was not supported by the government, but for the last many years, when I showed my talent, I have been supported at every step by the government. I would like to thank the current government for their support, especially for introducing the Sports Police in J&K. Besides, I would wish that government should open a Wushu Academy in J&K like other countries have.

Whatever happened in the past, the previous governments are responsible for that. We have a lot of sports talent in Jammu Kashmir, but the need is for a better platform and proper infrastructure.

Q. Do you find any difference in the situation of Kashmir from what it had in the past?

The Kashmir we had earlier was depressed, unstable, unpredictable and unfavourable for developmental activities, especially sports. At the time of unrest in 2016, I was lost in a depressing situation. I used to play in the 48 KG category, but I put on weight and had to play in the 52 KG category due to lockdown and untoward situations across Kashmir. That thing badly influenced my performance.

But now things have changed. The infrastructure of various fields are being developed, whether it is tourism, education, agriculture or sports. I would say that New Sports Police have given a boost to sports activities, and that is the reason that every year many sports players from J&K competes on the national and international level and make our country feel proud.

Q. The Prime Minister of India has appreciated you. How do you feel?

I was entirely shocked when I won the Gold Medal in Russia, and I got emotional and cried. I had things in my mind about making my parents’ trainers feel proud. But the happiest moment for me was when I heard that Prime Minister Sir had congratulated me.

Q. Being a girl. Did you face any trolls in Kashmir?

Nowadays, girls are being trolled, especially those who perform well in any field. I, too, have faced such trolls. People were laughing at me when I used to carry my big sports kit along for the practice. They were commenting on my outfit etc., but I never bowed down and focussed on what I had to do.

Q. You have represented India at the international level. How was this feeling?

It was a proud moment when I was selected to represent India at international level. I kept in mind that I had to return with Gold and nothing less than that.

Q. How do you take India as a country?

Our India is a great country and is developing with every passing year. Still, we are much behind than Russia and other developed countries in terms of technology and sports infrastructure. The other countries have well-developed academies for every field, and I would wish that India will do the same to revive these fields so that the hidden talent in India can get a boost.

Q. What are your plans?

I have a goal to win Gold Medal in Asian Youth Games. For that, I have to work hard to represent India and make India proud with my best performance.

Q. Does your sports practice hamper your regular studies?

Of course, it does. For Wushu, I need to practice regularly, which affects my routine studies, but I manage. I have to work and devote my spare time so that I can give my best in regular studies as well as in sports. I start my day as early as possible so that all the things can be managed.

Q. What is your message for aspiring athletes?

I want to convey that the life of a sportsperson is complicated and full of struggle and surprises, but one should not escape and should face it with full confidence. We should not make our struggle an excuse but make our success our mantra. Don’t show your loopholes and instead show your strength.

