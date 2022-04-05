Russia were drawn to face Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final but the Poles received a bye and then reached the finals starting November 21 by beating Sweden.

The Russian football federation has dropped an appeal against FIFA's World Cup ban, imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Russia were drawn to face Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final but the Poles received a bye and then reached the finals starting 21 November by beating Sweden.

"The process will soon be closed," said CAS which on 18 March refused to overturn the ban.

The Russian Federation said it would continue its appeal against UEFA, who has banned Russian clubs from continental competitions.

CAS said it would not lift the UEFA ban on Russian clubs and is yet to decide upon a date for a final ruling.

