Russia drop 2022 World Cup legal challenge against FIFA
Russia were drawn to face Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final but the Poles received a bye and then reached the finals starting November 21 by beating Sweden.
The Russian football federation has dropped an appeal against FIFA's World Cup ban, imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Russia were drawn to face Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final but the Poles received a bye and then reached the finals starting 21 November by beating Sweden.
"The process will soon be closed," said CAS which on 18 March refused to overturn the ban.
The Russian Federation said it would continue its appeal against UEFA, who has banned Russian clubs from continental competitions.
CAS said it would not lift the UEFA ban on Russian clubs and is yet to decide upon a date for a final ruling.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA quietly phasing biennial World Cup plans out ahead of annual congress
The biennial World Cup has been left off the agenda, with only changes to the women's football calendar scheduled for a vote by the 211 member associations.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Rainbow flags could be taken from fans ‘to protect them’, says tournament official
Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, a senior leader overseeing security for the tournament, is against the overt promotion of LGBTQ freedoms as symbolised by the rainbow flag that FIFA and World Cup organisers had previously said would be welcome across Qatar’s eight stadiums.
Explained: From qualified teams to pots, a detailed look at FIFA World Cup 2022 draw
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw that takes place in Doha, Qatar on Friday, we look at the seedings of the various teams and other key information pertaining to the event.