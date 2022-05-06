Jose Mourinho will have a chance to add another trophy to his collection after his Roma set up a Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord.

Jose Mourinho will have a chance to add another trophy to his collection after his Roma set up a Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord in the new third-tier competition.

Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Roma beat Leicester 1-0 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate. Feyenoord held Marseille to a 0-0 draw in France after winning the first leg 3-2.

Abraham opened the scoring by beating goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a powerful header off a corner 11 minutes into the game at Stadio Olimpico in Rome for his ninth goal in the competition.

For Mourinho, it was a meeting against his former apprentice, Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, who was appointed to Chelsea’s academy staff during Mourinho’s first stint with the London club.

The final will give Mourinho a chance to win his first European trophy since claiming the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United. He has also won the Champions League twice.

Marseille's chances of overturning its deficit against Feyenoord took a blow when playmaker Dimitry Payet limped off in the 33rd with an injury.

Feyenoord reached its first final since being runner-up in the 2002 UEFA Cup. The Dutch club won the European Cup in 1970.

The final is scheduled for 25 May 25 in the capital of Albania, Tirana.

There were also violent clashes in France between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before the game.

One video showed a Marseille apparently unconscious on the ground as he was helped by fellow fans, another showed two groups charging at each other shortly before kickoff just outside the stadium.

