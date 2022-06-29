Red Bull terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Juri Vips on Tuesday for using a racist slur during an online gaming stream.

Red Bull terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Juri Vips on Tuesday for using a racist slur during an online gaming stream.

The 21-year-old Estonian was suspended by Red Bull last week pending an investigation into the language he used. Vips had apologized for his actions.

"Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri's contract as its test and reserve driver," Red Bull tweeted. "The team does not condone any form of racism."

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton slams 'archaic mindsets', calls for action after Nelson Piquet's racist slur

Vips stepped in for Red Bull's F1 driver Sergio Perez in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix last month and finished last.

Vips has three podium finishes this season in the F2 championship.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.