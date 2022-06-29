Sports

Red Bull fires reserve driver Juri Vips for using racial slur

Red Bull terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Juri Vips on Tuesday for using a racist slur during an online gaming stream.

The Associated Press June 29, 2022 09:48:34 IST
Juri Vips during a post-season test for Red Bull at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. AFP

The 21-year-old Estonian was suspended by Red Bull last week pending an investigation into the language he used. Vips had apologized for his actions.

"Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri's contract as its test and reserve driver," Red Bull tweeted. "The team does not condone any form of racism."

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton slams 'archaic mindsets', calls for action after Nelson Piquet's racist slur

Vips stepped in for Red Bull's F1 driver Sergio Perez in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix last month and finished last.

Vips has three podium finishes this season in the F2 championship.

Updated Date: June 29, 2022 09:48:34 IST

