Ravindra Jadeja achieved his career-best bowling figures in Test cricket on Sunday as Australia were bowled out for a paltry 113 in their second innings in the ongoing match against India in Delhi. India have been set a target of 115 to take a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India won the first Test at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

Australia began Day 3 of the second Test on 61/1 and lost their last nine wickets for just 52 runs with Jadeja picking seven wickets overall for just 42 in 12.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took the remaining three wickets.

With his new Test best figures of 7/42, Jadeja eclipsed the 7/48 that he registered in 2016 against England. His match figures stand at 10/110, which also his best figures in a single Test, eclipsing his previous best of 10/154.

Jadeja had taken seven wickets in Nagpur Test including a fifer and now has 17 wickets in two matches of the series. He also has batting scores of 70 and 26 in the two innings in the series so far.

Jadeja’s latest heroic performance sent Twitter into a tizzy as fans hailed the Indian all-rounder:

Seven wicket haul for Ravindra Jadeja. Stand up & Salute, Jaddu. pic.twitter.com/qodXv1BWuQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 19, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja – The GOAT, The No.1 in the world. pic.twitter.com/Mco5MlpaLO — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 19, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling in this series: 1st Test – 7/81.

2nd Test – 10/110. – 17 wickets already in this series with 2 fifers and a 10 wicket haul, a comeback to remember for ages by Jaddu! pic.twitter.com/OtI9q5Crav — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 19, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja finishes with 7-42, his best bowling figures in Test cricket. It’s the best bowling performance by an Indian against Australia in Tests since 2004.#INDvAUS — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) February 19, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja playing all cricket for India against Australia! Well Bowled Ash Anna & Jaddu!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3yNilan3n0 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 19, 2023

