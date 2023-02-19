Sports

Ravindra Jadeja registers career-best Test figures; India handed 115-run target for victory in 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets as Australia were bowled out for 113, giving India a target of 115 runs to win the Delhi Test.

FirstCricket Staff February 19, 2023 11:32:15 IST
Ravindra Jadeja registers career-best Test figures; India handed 115-run target for victory in 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 17 wickets so far in two matches of the India vs Australia Test series. AP

Ravindra Jadeja achieved his career-best bowling figures in Test cricket on Sunday as Australia were bowled out for a paltry 113 in their second innings in the ongoing match against India in Delhi. India have been set a target of 115 to take a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India won the first Test at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.

Australia began Day 3 of the second Test on 61/1 and lost their last nine wickets for just 52 runs with Jadeja picking seven wickets overall for just 42 in 12.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took the remaining three wickets.

With his new Test best figures of 7/42, Jadeja eclipsed the 7/48 that he registered in 2016 against England. His match figures stand at 10/110, which also his best figures in a single Test, eclipsing his previous best of 10/154.

Jadeja had taken seven wickets in Nagpur Test including a fifer and now has 17 wickets in two matches of the series. He also has batting scores of 70 and 26 in the two innings in the series so far.

Jadeja’s latest heroic performance sent Twitter into a tizzy as fans hailed the Indian all-rounder:

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 11:32:15 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat make India Test debut in Nagpur
First Cricket News

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat make India Test debut in Nagpur

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat were handed their Test debuts by India in the Nagpur Test against Australia which starts on Thursday.

Watch: Siraj, Shami give India fiery start in 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia
First Cricket News

Watch: Siraj, Shami give India fiery start in 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each as Australia lost both openers inside the first three overs in Nagpur.

India vs Australia third Test moved to Indore from Dharamsala, BCCI confirms
First Cricket News

India vs Australia third Test moved to Indore from Dharamsala, BCCI confirms

The third India vs Australia Test has been moved out of Dharamsala due to poor outfield conditions.