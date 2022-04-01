That's all we have for you from the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night!
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 draw highlights: Germany, Spain drawn in same group
A total of 32 teams will take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to be held in November. 29 teams will find their fate tonight, while the remaining three will be decided based on qualifying playoffs.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
The countdown to FIFA World Cup 2022 is well and truly on!
The #FIFAWorldCup groups are set 🤩— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
We can't wait! 🏆#FinalDraw pic.twitter.com/uaDfdIvbaZ
The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw is complete! Here are all groups in full:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland
Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark and Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica /New Zealand, Germany, Japam
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick-off on November 21 and culminate with the final on December 18 this year. The highly anticipated final draw for the footballing extravaganza will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on 1 April, 2022.
The 29 out of the 32 countries already confirmed will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on Thursday (31 March, 2022). The host Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams as per the rankings.
The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.
Here are the details of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw:
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.
When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place on Friday (1 April, 2022).
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw start?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will start at 21:30 IST.
Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be available on Voot.
Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be broadcast live on History TV18 HD.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: North Macedonia game 'matter of life and death', says Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United star Ronaldo is hoping to qualify for a fifth World Cup with Portugal and secure another chance to lift the trophy for the first time at the age of 37.
From European glory to World Cup disaster - What went wrong with Italy?
A look at what has happened to the Azzurri since their triumph at Euro 2020, which seemed to announce their return as a world power after missing out in 2018.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Ecuador, Uruguay qualify for mega event in Qatar, with help from Brazil
Nineteen teams have now qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, with 13 spots still available.