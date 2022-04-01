A total of 32 teams will take part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to be held in November. 29 teams will find their fate tonight, while the remaining three will be decided based on qualifying playoffs.

Auto refresh feeds

Mexico slotted into Group C, taking the C3 spot. Denmark and France in the same group! Group D

Germany are grouped with Spain in Group E! Croatia, meanwhile is slotted in Group F with Belgium.

Uruguay are slotted in Group H, with Portugal. Switzerland are in Group G along with Brazil

Iran are placed in Group B, along with England and USA. Senegal are grouped A, along with Netherlands and hosts Qatar.

Mexico join Argentina and Poland in Group C. Serbia join Switzerland and Brazil in Group G. Japan join Spain and Germany in Group E

Morocco are slotted in Group F, while Korea Republic are grouped in Group H

Ecuador placed in Group A. Intercontinental playoff 1 winner between UAE and Australia will be slotted in Group D. Saudi Arabia are slotted in Group C.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw is complete! Here are all groups in full:

The #FIFAWorldCup groups are set 🤩 We can't wait! 🏆 #FinalDraw pic.twitter.com/uaDfdIvbaZ

The countdown to FIFA World Cup 2022 is well and truly on!

That's all we have for you from the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night!

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick-off on November 21 and culminate with the final on December 18 this year. The highly anticipated final draw for the footballing extravaganza will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on 1 April, 2022.

The 29 out of the 32 countries already confirmed will be allocated from pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on Thursday (31 March, 2022). The host Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams as per the rankings.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

Here are the details of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw:

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place on Friday (1 April, 2022).

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will start at 21:30 IST.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be available on Voot.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will be broadcast live on History TV18 HD.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.