Kochi: Ahmedabad Defenders stunned the Calicut Heroes in the second semi-final of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League with a 17-15, 9-15, 17-15, 15-11 win at the Regional Sports Centre, Kochi on Saturday. Ahmedabad Defenders will now face off against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the final on Sunday. Angamuthu was named the player of the match.

Falah, who has replaced Matt Hilling in the Calicut squad, made his presence felt straightaway earning the first point. With skipper Muthusamy Appavu setting up his attackers, especially Angamuthu, with perfect passes, Ahmedabad remained on the toes of the opposition.

Just when it looked Nandagopal might edge Ahmedabad ahead, Jerome Vinith came to the party and broke down Calicut’s defence. But Ahmedabad maintained their composure, and with Danial making a difference from the middle, the Defenders pushed themselves ahead in the match.

Jerome duped Ahmedabad with a soft serve and earned two points to create an opening for Calicut. Sandoval put a monster block on LM Manoj as Calicut put pressure on Ahmedabad. Falah turned the tables from the service line and Calicut levelled the playing field.

Fast and furious spikes from Falah kept Calicut in control, as Mohan led the Heroes as the playmaker. But attacks from Santhosh kept Ahmedabad in good spirits and closed down the gap. Danial kept tricking Calicut’s defence with smart drop shots, and with Calicut making one error too many, Ahmedabad took control of the match.

Manoj started making an impact late in the game and suddenly Calicut found themselves completely on the back foot. Angamuthu kept earning points for Ahmedabad with attacking play, while Sandoval’s blocks remained futile. With the Defenders winning back-to-back super points, Ahmedabad sealed the win to earn themselves a ticket to the final.

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against Ahmedabad Defenders in the FINAL at the Regional Sports Centre (Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium) of the Prime Volleyball League at 1900 hrs IST on Sunday, March 5th, 2023.

