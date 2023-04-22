With stories such as Ranjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Atrangi Re, Aatmapamphlet and more, Producer-Director Aanand L Rai is known for delivering stories that stick with the audience. One such story is Nil Battey Sannata that made waves in Indian cinema which completes seven years today. The impact of the film was so much that it was remade in Malayalam as well as Tamil. As the film turns seven, here’s what the maverick filmmaker has to say.

Aanand L Rai says, “Nil Battey Sannata will always remain a special film. When I read the script for the first time, I was sure I want to make this film. It was a perfect balance of emotions, content, a right message and rich characters. It was a film that still resonates with many viewers even today and I am so glad to have backed such a strong story.”

The film also bagged multiple awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards and was released internationally as The New Classmate in 2015. The film also marked Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s directorial debut. The story revolves around a single mother, who works as a maid with big ambitions for her daughter. The sensitive drama, starring Swara Bhasker, dissected the relationship between a mother-daughter.

Producer Aanand L Rai has multiple projects in the pipeline such as Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba followed by Jhimma 2.

