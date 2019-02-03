Pro Volleyball League: Ajith Lal's heroics spur Calicut Heroes to victory over Chennai Spartans

Calicut Heroes registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Chennai Spartans on the second day of the Pro Volleyball League at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Riding on Player of the Match Ajith Lal's scintillating form, Calicut made light work of Chennai, securing a 15-8, 15-8, 13-15, 15-11,15-11 win in front of roaring fans.

Lal top scored for his team with 14 points (13 spikes and one block), while Chennai's highest scorer was Rudy Verhoeff with eight points (six spikes, one block and one serve).

Ahmedabad Defenders will take on Black Hawks Hyderabad on Monday.

In the first match of the league, played on Saturday, Kochi Blue Spikers had beaten U Mumba Volley 4-1.

